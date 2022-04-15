A post about an 82-year-old grandmother who recently graduated with her degree has been circulating online

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Thomas Mawela, who revealed that Sophy Baphelile Ntuli achieved a total of 25 distinctions

The woman’s tenacity and accomplishments inspired many netizens who poured in congratulations in recognition of the milestone

A young man, Thomas Mawela, took to social media to share an inspiring post about an 82-year-old granny who recently graduated with her degree, boasting a total of 25 distinctions.

In a LinkedIn post, he shared that the old lady’s achievements and determination serve as an extraordinary inspiration for South African youth.

Saffas were inspired by Sophy Baphelile Ntuli, who bagged her degree at the age of 82. Image: Thomas Mawela/LinkedIn

He captioned the post:

“Meet Sophy Baphelile Ntuli, an 82-year-old graduate (with 25 distinctions). For black children, it is possible. Your dream may be delayed, but it is not denied. Ugogo wami intombi endala must be a graduate, please! Some interesting lessons… it’s never too late to start!”

Very few feelings compare to the fulfilment of finally graduating with a qualification you put all your blood, sweat and tears into. Saffas know this all too well as they gathered in the comments section to praise and congratulate the gogo on her remarkable accomplishment.

Wally Adams replied:

“Quite an inspiration.”

Charles FV Chitekwe commented:

“That’s beyond inspiring. I’m really moved and inspired to be better. Congratulations to such a great motivator!”

Khanyi Tshabalala said:

“Proud of mama. UYIMBOKO ngempela, God has a purpose for us. His time is always perfect.”

Henry Mabanga wrote:

“A great motivation indeed to our youth out there, it is not over until God says so. Ayihlome bant'abasha!!!!”

Woman celebrates 80-year-old gogo who got an MBA degree to motivate her family

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a woman posted about a gogo who graduated with an MBA at the age of 80 years old on Twitter and got tongues wagging among tweeps.

The lady shared gogo's graduation pic and concluded the cation with the words:

"Never give up on your dreams."

Peeps on Twitter were split in opinion over gogo's achievement. Some felt that she wasted her time and money as she wouldn't need the qualification, while others congratulated her as they thought that what she achieved was beautiful.

