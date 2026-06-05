Zimbabwean content creator Natalie Furk shared a video detailing her nightmare experience at a Hermanus B&B

The influencer claims the owner became increasingly demanding before falsely accusing her group of abusing their nanny

The accommodation owner allegedly later threatened litigation and demanded R10,000 for damages, electricity, and water costs

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A Zimbabwean content creator shared her holiday experience that ended with a lawsuit on her Facebook. Image: Natalie Furk

Source: Facebook

A Zimbabwean influencer has left social media users stunned after sharing details of her accommodation nightmare in South Africa. Taking to her Facebook account, Natalie Furk on 4 June, she posted a video outlining how her peaceful getaway to Hermanus quickly turned into a holiday from hell.

According to Natalie, the trip began as a content collaboration swap. A B&B owner approached her last year, offering a six-day stay for up to 10 guests in exchange for promotional videos. Natalie travelled to the beautiful property with her husband, parents, friends, and their children. Trouble began when the owner allegedly grew demanding about the content being produced and repeatedly messaged Natalie during the family vacation.

Accusations and financial demands

The real nightmare unfolded after the family checked out. While travelling back to Harare via Johannesburg, she said she received messages from the host accusing the group of abusing their nanny. The owner claimed a neighbour reported that the nanny had been locked inside the house all week, which she denies. Facebook user Natalie Furk believes the owner was secretly watching them on an external CCTV camera. After Natalie blocked the host on social media, the situation escalated. The owner allegedly sent emails demanding the nanny's personal visa details, followed by an additional demand for R10,000 to cover alleged damages and utility costs.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi discusses the influencer’s horrible holiday experience

The clip gained massive traction as viewers shared their opinions on the accommodation dispute. Many felt that the trip was a nightmare and called out the B&B owner. Some argued that such hostile behaviour gives people in the hospitality business a bad name and ruins South Africa's tourism reputation. Others, however, remained neutral and expressed a wish to hear the owner’s side of the story before passing final judgment.

Viewers slammed the B&B owner for giving the hospitality industry a bad name. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Lesley Martyn commented:

"My gosh, she sounds like an absolute nightmare of a woman. Absolutely no right to ask you for details of your friend's nanny. There's nothing she can do with litigation, labour laws, etc. She's just trying to extort money from you. Don't engage with her at all! Sorry this has happened to you, most South Africans are so welcoming and generous."

User @Shamiso Masawi added:

"Goodness! Holiday from hell for sure!"

Alexis Cara Singleton said:

"Always two sides to a story."

User @Claire Rush McMillan commented:

"Maybe say holiday from hell in Hermanus? The whole of SA is not to blame."

User @Antoinette Joulesaid:

"She must have cameras everywhere."

User @Tavonga Mhike advised:

"Counter sue for harassment. You may walk out of this R15k richer."

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Source: Briefly News