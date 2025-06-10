A woman's fun-filled Lagos vlog made waves across the internet, as many enjoyed the activities she and her friends participated in while visiting for a Maybelline trip

She documented the final two days of the trip, showing boat rides, beach clubs, and shopping in the heart of Nigeria, all shared on TikTok

Social media users were obsessed with the chill vibes, stunning views, and bold spirit of young women exploring Africa together

A content creator visited Koko Beach Club in Nigeria while on a work vacation. Image: Zoliswa Mahlobo

Source: Facebook

A young woman's travel vlog gave everyone major travel goals as she and her friends wrapped up their Lagos trip in the most iconic way.

The video, shared by @zoliswa_gm on TikTok, gained love from social media users, who praised the fun, fearless energy of the girls' experience.

The girls' time on holiday in Nigeria

In the vlog, @zoliswa_gm and her four friends decided to make the most of their last two days in Lagos. Day one was all about good vibes at Koko Beach Club, an exclusive island spot where they reached by boat. Once they docked, a car picked them up and whisked them away to the gorgeous location. When they arrived, it was pure paradise, think palm trees, a sleek swimming pool, and the chillest atmosphere ever.

They dove straight into the fun, lounging by the water, munching on delicious food, and dancing under the sky until it got late. Day two was more relaxed, but still had a vibe. They hit up local shops, stopped by a cute cosmetics store filled with skin and beauty gems, and explored a lively market where people were dancing like nobody was watching. It was the perfect send-off before heading to the airport the next morning.

Social media users were impressed by her video and asked her to share more vlogs. Image: Zoliswa Mahlobo

Source: Facebook

SA loves the girls' vibes

The clip had social media users living through the crew’s holiday. Many couldn’t get over how beautiful the whole experience looked and were inspired to plan a Lagos trip of their own. Some praised @zoliswa_gm for showing a different side of Nigeria, one that's full of joy, luxury, and good vibes. Others asked her for more content, saying her clips made them smile and gave them serious travel goals.

User @lindokuhlelee2 shared:

"One thing about Nigeria is that they will welcome you so nicely, I'm going there again in December 🥰."

User @Asanda added:

"The place is so beautiful 😍."

User @promisemagodiel said:

"So it's hot 🔥 in Nigeria 🇳🇬😳? I am leaving South Africa 🇿🇦 I will come back in September."

User @Funzie asked:

"I’ve been subscribed to your YouTube channel since 2022. This is off-topic, but what do you do for a living? I know you are a model, but still, what do you do for a living?"

User @PRINCESS IFEOMA🇳🇬🇿🇦 commented:

"While at it, please tell your South African people that Nigeria 🇳🇬 is not as bad as they think it is."

User @Lollipop said:

"Enjoy, girls. I once visited Lagos and was touched by the respect the locals gave to foreigners. At the hotel, they even tried to speak Venda to us."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about holidays

A local lady broke down the cost of a vacation trip she and her friend went on in Cape Town, starting from the flights, car hire and everything else.

A woman shared her five-day vacation to the Mother City, which cost her R20K for two people, but social media users felt it was expensive.

A mother on holiday with her daughter in Zanzibar nearly drowned after losing her energy while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

Source: Briefly News