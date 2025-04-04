A mother was enjoying her birthday holiday with her daughter when she decided to test her swimming skills by jumping into the ocean without a lifejacket

Although the young lady knew how to swim, she didn’t anticipate getting tired from the heavy seawater and soon found herself struggling, as shown in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded her comment section, impressed with her swimming skills and praising her for representing lack Africans very well, while others wished they knew how to swim

A bold woman, confident in her swimming ability, was reminded that the ocean is no place to mess around after spending the day in the water on her birthday vacation with her daughter in Zanzibar.

The mom, TikTok user @theresarethabile, shared a video of herself calmly requesting help after finding it hard to move in the water. The video quickly gained massive views, likes, and comments on the video-streaming platform.

Mom Calls for Help

The clip starts with the mom and daughter duo approaching their small boat, which the mom jokingly calls 'unsafe' for their activity. Once they reached the middle of the sea, they jumped into the water to explore the sea creatures, wearing goggles and snorkel fins. However, @theresarethabile chose to go in without a lifejacket.

After checking out jellyfish and other marine animals, the daughter got tired and decided to return to the boat. The mom, however, continued swimming, unaware that the boat was drifting away. When she realised, she swam toward it, pushing through the heavy water. With two other females closer to the boat, her daughter started panicking, calling for her to come back.

After swimming closest to the boat without a lifejacket, the mom got tired and asked for help, which was given, and she was assisted out of the water.

SA gives the lady her flowers

The clip quickly attracted many views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by her ability to swim in the ocean without a lifejacket. Many said they wouldn’t attempt what she did, even though they were able to swim, acknowledging that seawater is heavier and more tiring. Others praised her, joking that she represented Black people very well, while some were motivated to learn how to swim.

User @Rebo said:

"Swimming in the sea/ocean is no joke😭🤞🏽."

User @Bongani Machobane commented:

"You just got scared fela ngwanesu ( my sister). You actually looked in control ❤️❤️."

User @Medusa added:

"Sis, you did very well!!😂😂😂 Definitely represented us! We’re sending you to the next Olympics, the ocean is no joke."

User @joeymwpne60 shared:

"That time I'm in my thirties going to swimming school with my kids 😂😂😂. Please cry with me because the day I learn how to 🏊‍♀️👙."

User @Noxolo commented:

"Nonetheless, you did well my dear, and asking for help when you need it is not a a sign of defeat! Super proud of you🥰."

User @𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕕𝕠𝕝𝕝𝟚𝟛 said:

"I feel that the water can be very tiring shem, but you did well When in need, ask for help ♥️."

