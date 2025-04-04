A lady took to the socials to share the bed bug problem she was dealing with and asked how she could get rid of them

Outside of her insect issues, the woman loves spending time in the kitchen and has several videos showing what she loves to make

South Africans were quick to offer her the best solutions, with some suggesting sprays and things like paraffin

A woman shared that she was having some bed bug problems, and SA offered some help. Images: John Downer/ Getty Images, Bridget Muzhange Mhasvi

A woman was deeply frustrated when she shared the bed bug infestation she had to deal with, and South Africans were eager to offer some help. She showed a clip of herself in her bedroom, holding up a bed sheet with tons of insects crawling about.

Paraffin to the rescue

Facebook user Bridget Muzhange Mhasvi shared the clip of her ordeal to her followers, who were quick to give her some solutions. The clip had a caption that read:

"How do I get rid of this? I'm tired."

Many people suggested that she take her mattress outside and that she should soak it in paraffin. Others shared the different products they've bought.

See the video below:

Happy in the kitchen

Outside of looking for help, the lady loves spending time in the kitchen and with her loved ones. There are tons of clips of different meals she has prepared on her profile. Bridget once made a dish that included some pap, what appears to be spinach, and some cooked meat. Another clip she posted shows some stir-fried vegetables with a hearty serving of pap.

When Bridget isn't dealing with bed bugs, she's having a good time with family and the kitchen. Image: Natalia Lebedinskaia

Source: Getty Images

When she's not doing what she does in the kitchen, the lady loves spending time with her family. Some clips show her interacting with her daughter and other family members.

South Africans were eager to offer Bridget some help.

Read the comments below:

Faniswa Tola said:

"Paraffin darlie, number one. We are sleeping peacefully."

FayFay Nkosi mentioned:

"If it doesn't go away after that maybe try iscitho. If not, then you should consult with someone."

Tina Kekana commented:

"Paraffin, take your mattress outside, pour it on your mattress, and then wash the beddings."

Refiloe Veronica shared:

"Use bicarbonate of soda sprinkle it on the mattress and sanitizer."

Sharon Mahlatse posted:

"Spray your bed with a lot of Doom, then wash your blankets. After washing them, spray them and rinse them again... You'll never go wrong 🤞"

KaMahlase Bhovungane said:

"I will advise you to throw that bed out. After that, mix paraffin and tinas, and spray the whole house. Wash your blankets using this mixture and put some Stasoft... And buy a new bed."

Zaida Stegmann Jacobs mentioned:

"Bed bugs. Shame man, burn everything and run. Don't return."

