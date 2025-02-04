A content creator shared an unconventional method for dealing with household flies by burning coffee beans on the stove

The TikTok tip comes as South Africans battle increased fly populations due to extreme weather conditions causing rapid breeding

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some vouching for the method while others joked about potential caffeine effects on the insects

A woman shared a video showing a hack she learned on how to get rid of flies. The hack started an intense debate. Images: @makhosazaneyende

Content creator @makhosazaneyende shared a household hack she discovered on TikTok for dealing with pesky flies. The video shows her burning coffee beans on the stove as a natural pest control method, joining the growing list of solutions South Africans are trying during the current surge in fly populations.

Natural pest control methods

Coffee grounds have emerged as an effective natural alternative to chemical pesticides for insect control. The method works because coffee contains caffeine and diterpenes, which act as natural insecticides.

When burned, the coffee creates a pungent smoke that masks scents that attract insects, making it harder for them to locate their targets. Experts recommend using dried coffee grounds in a heat-safe container with proper ventilation, noting that light-roasted coffee grounds have shown the most effectiveness in repelling various insects, including flies, mosquitoes, and other household pests.

Mzansi debates coffee solution

@Gumbi explained:

"I heard the reason for the surge in flies is the weather. Extreme hot weather is causing rapid breeding of flies."

@buddy laughed:

"We are really trying everything for these flies neh 😂😂😂"

@Thursten🤴🏽 cautioned:

"🤦🏽‍♂️ Not directly on the stove jasi😤"

@missb687 confirmed:

"I saw it when I was in Sun City resort, they use this trick and it works."

@ReelBuzzNetwork suggested:

"Fun fact: Reid or Doom."

@naz offered:

"You can actually show them the way out and close the door, no flies no lies."

@IrvinMsiza noted:

"You have enough electricity."

@sanjo joked:

"They going to be more awake to much caffeine 🤣🤣🤣"

