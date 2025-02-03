An entertained local man shared a video on his TikTok account showing how a fly was unable to part from food

The insect many are struggling to remove from their homes was stuck to a pack of frozen chicken

In an unexpected twist, some members of the online community expressed concern and felt sorry for the fly

A man showed a fly stuck on a pack of frozen chicken, sparking pity from some online users. Images: @trend_bpm / TikTok, By Eve Livesey / Getty Images

Unfortunately, it is fly season in South Africa, a time of year locals would prefer skipping.

However, one man found joy when a fly was stuck on food - but not the way it wanted to be - prompting an unexpected wave of sympathy from online viewers.

Stuck in an awkward position

Using the TikTok handle @trend_bpm, a local man shared a clip of a part of a fly's body stuck to a pack of frozen chicken. He likened the situation to incidents in movies where people get their tongues stuck on something frozen and painfully trying to get it off.

The man mocked and laughed at the insect, saying:

"This fly must be so confused. Lekker."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi feels sorry for the fly

The video, which received over half a million views and counting, had thousands of local members of the online community pitying the insect as it tried to part ways with the frozen pack of chicken. Others did not mind seeing the fly in such a condition.

While they can be pests, the insect repellent company Raid notes that flies contribute to the food chain. Image: Oxford Scientific

@catsriife told app users:

"I hate flies, but this makes me sad."

A devastated @tehila0385 wrote:

"I feel bad for this poor fly."

@nhlamusic said to the public:

"Imagine the brain freeze the fly is going through."

@lynton_cpt added with a laugh:

"This is a win for humanity."

After seeing the clip, @wowhound commented:

"That's so mean."

The TikTokker replied:

"I never told him to do it, but relax. After the video, I put the package under water and he was on his merry way."

3 Other Briefly News stories about flies

A woman plugged South Africans with a fly-control product sold at Takealot that she claimed effectively worked to get rid of flies in her home.

Gauteng residents received unfortunate news when a pest control expert confirmed that the province experienced a fly infestation.

Former Generations: The Legacy actor Dumisani Mbebe joked about the current fly problem and used a meme of himself.

