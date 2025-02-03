A local man who wanted to give back to the children in his community set up a special movie night for them

As seen in the clip, the children, who were from Alexandra (a township in Johannesburg, Gauteng), enjoyed snacks with their movie

Many social media users loved the man's generosity and offered to donate goodies for the next movie night

Children in a Gauteng-based township enjoyed a movie night. Images: @preneil, @therealmakwera

Source: Instagram

Giving back to the community is always a meaningful and impactful way to make a difference.

One man in Alexandra, a township in the City of Johannesburg, took it upon himself to bring joy to the local children by screening movies for them.

Movie night in the kasi

A local man named Siyabonga Thwala shared on his TikTok account that he hosted a fun movie night for the kids in the area. It was Siyabonga's first attempt, which he said went well.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thanks to Siyabonga and his team, many kasi kids gathered to watch movies. Image: @preneil

Source: Instagram

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet loves man's movie night

The video had hundreds of local social media users sharing how they loved the man's gesture and would like to contribute to the cause in the future.

@lothamotau said to Siyabonga:

"Next time, let us know when your next movie will be. I would like to donate some goodies for the kids. This is beautiful."

@l_u_c_e_j loved the viral clip, adding:

"This is wealth! You're creating core memories for them."

@kagisofelas wrote with a smile:

"There is still hope for humanity."

@combo_mutombo shared in the comment section:

"Kids rarely ever forget moments like this. You’ll always be the theatre hero to them. May God bless you with more muscle needed to build this up."

@user3465876985422567 said to the public:

"Please, this is exactly what we need in our communities. Fun, inspiration and wholesomeness."

@sifiso.khumalo1 had a wish for the future:

"I wish the South African film industry was active enough for us to screen our films so that kids can see themselves on the screens."

3 Other Briefly News stories about kasi kids

In another story, a TikTok video showcased kids from a school in the kasi outplaying a private school in a soccer match.

People were in awe when they saw two young children with naturally blonde afros who had gone to a salon in the township.

Spring Day in a kasi neighbourhood took a comical turn when mischievous kids doused an unexpecting taxi driver with water.

Source: Briefly News