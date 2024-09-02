Spring Day in a kasi neighbourhood took a comedic turn when kids doused an unsuspecting taxi driver with water, leading to a hilariously swift reaction

The driver, drenched and bewildered, chased after the mischievous youngsters, who ran off laughing

The viral video has South Africans in stitches, with social media users enjoying the playful prank and the driver's baffled response

Spring Day fun turned chaotic when kids soaked a passing taxi driver, leading to a viral video of his surprised reaction and the kids’ quick getaway. Images: @sannieyzitha.

Spring Day festivities in a vibrant kasi neighbourhood nearly became a sobering experience when enthusiastic kids added an extra splash of excitement.

The mischief-makers, armed with buckets of water, targeted an unsuspecting taxi driver, and South Africa can't stop laughing.

Spring day celebrations

In a video shared by @sannieyzitha, the neighbourhood’s young pranksters, clearly in the spirit of the season, drenched a taxi driver cruising by, unknowingly putting themselves on the receiving end of his swift reaction.

As the water splashed against his vehicle, the driver slammed on the brakes and jumped out, ready to give the kids a hiding place—or perhaps just a quick lesson in respecting taxis.

But the kids ran off quicker than a hot knife through butter, leaving the driver behind, wet and confused.

SA reminisces over the good old times

The video quickly went viral, with social media users in stitches over the kids' audacity and the driver's shocked reaction:

@khanyisile7 humorously acknowledged the odds stacked against the driver:

"Mina ngiyi 1 bayi 10." [I'm alone and there's 10 of them.]

@Ayanda Magalela couldn't resist pointing out the notorious reputation of the local kids, saying:

"Lol izingane zaseZola uyazibona nje 😂" [You can quickly spot children from Zola.]

Others chimed in with their takes, with @sister kayy playfully lamenting the lack of respect from the kids:

"Akhona ma2K but ithini ihlonipho 🤣🤣🤣" [We have 2000's kids, but what about the respect.]

Meanwhile, @ngwana masechaba❤ perfectly captured the scene:

"Vele kube manzi nte 😂😂😂" [He became wet same time.]

@Mafola❤️ hilariously added:

"Bendiyomlanda endlini😫😫🥺" [I was going to fetch them one by one at home.]

@mpumiengwenya sighed, alluding to the cheeky nature of the younger generation:

"Yabo ama 2000 😫"

But the comment that took the cake came from 🍎🍏Nkosinathi Thabani Majola, who questioned both the driver's and kids' actions:

"Yaz akazi nokuthi ajahe bani ayeke bani😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 Kodw naye ubelivulelani iwindi? 🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂😂" [He doesn't even know who to chase and who to leave. Why did he leave his window open though.]

