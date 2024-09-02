A man wearing knockoff "ENIK" shoes with a fake Nike tick has gone viral in Mzansi

While many poked fun at the footwear, some commenters expressed sympathy for the man's attempt to fit in

The playful banter highlighted both the humour and empathy of South Africans

Mzansi couldn’t resist laughing at a man wearing fake "ENIK" shoes resembling Nike, with the video sparking a wave of humorous comments and memes online. Images: @spheleleomuhler1.

Source: TikTok

A hilarious video of a man wearing a pair of knockoff “ENIK” shoes with a tick on the side has taken Mzansi by storm, sparking a wave of jokes and memes on social media.

The video, shared by Zipho Ntuli, captures the moment the man steps out in what appears to be a cheap imitation of the popular Nike brand, but with a twist—the brand name “ENIK”.

The label was scrawled across the back, accompanied by a tick mark on the side close enough to the real thing to be recognisable yet still far off.

Mzansi pokes fun at the fake Nike shoes

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans unable to resist poking fun at the man’s footwear:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Comments flooded in, ranging from humorous observations to playful roasts, with many expressing amusement and empathy from @spheleleomuhler1's video.

@Zipho reminded everyone that while it’s easy to laugh, one never knows what the future holds:

“Ayenziwa leyonto... Ungahlekisi ngomuntu ikusasa awulazi."

Another user, @Khosy🙏TheChosenOne, implied the man couldn’t be theirs because he’s too scattered, a playful jab at the situation:

“Akangami lona akaphithize."

@Vethekazi❤️😍 chimed in with a more sympathetic tone, saying:

“Yooooo I feel so hurt 🤕 impilo inzima emnyango naye uyafisa ukufana nabanye💔” [I feel so hurt, life is hard and this person also wants to fit in with others.]

@Maqwabe added that while the man tried to fool everyone with the fake shoes:

"Yena uzamile bandla ukuzibazisa 😂😂kwash khonak ukuth limshonele.” [He tried to fool us, but it’s clear that something went wrong.]

The playful banter didn’t stop there. @Mcayeny commented:

"Awokugijima lawa 🤣🤣🤣🤣” [Those are not for running.]

@Itumeleng_99🌈 joined in with:

“Enik Enik😄ngithi kbhalwe niknaks🤣" [Enik Enik... I thought it was

@JESSICCA simply couldn’t stop laughing, saying:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂umelani yena?” [Why did he stop moving?]

Even @Malobisa_M got in on the fun, asking:

“Nenzani ngempela lapho eThekwini 😂😂😂" [What are you guys doing over there in Durban?]

Man roasts little sister for fake R700 Nike Air Force sneakers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that this shameless gent roasted his sister for possessing fake Nike sneakers.

These days, most people are unsure whether they are wearing a replica of the original shoe because of the weakened economy.

The brother Zuks Silinga went on TikTok to expose the replica hilariously to his followers, who were defeated by his silly behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News