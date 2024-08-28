A viral video showing two men nearly fighting at a Johannesburg traffic light sparking humour and disbelief online

Social media users quickly turned the chaotic scene into a spectacle, commenting on the fighters' lack of coordination and balance

The incident highlights how South Africans use humour to engage with everyday situations

A viral video captured a near-fight at a Johannesburg traffic light, leading to widespread online humour. Images: @bokang_n.

Source: TikTok

A video posted by Twitter user @bokang_n has gone viral, capturing what was about to be a chaotic scene at a traffic light in Johannesburg.

In the video, two men are caught on the verge of exchanging blows. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, quickly became a talking point on social media, with users responding with humour and disbelief.

Johannesburg men fighting at a traffic stop

The video shows the two men engaged in a physical altercation at an intersection:

Despite the intensity of the fight, Mzansi couldn’t help but notice the lack of coordination and balance from both parties, leading to a flood of jokes and commentary online.

TikTok users joke about the Joburg fight

The viral video posted by @bokang_n again shows how South Africans use humour to cope with and comment on everyday situations, turning even a traffic light brawl into an online spectacle.

One TikTok user, @Nontle Magqi🦋, expressed her frustration humorously with:

"Yeyi", "yho" waze wangi bora!😭😭😭😭"

@Thobile Nxumalo commented:

"Abokuhamba nje laba." [These are pedestrian.]

Some users, like @BhutSimphiiwe, took a more light-hearted approach, implying that the fight should continue just for the entertainment value:

"Abayekwe bahlubane kancane hau ey😹" [Let them ruffle each other a little.]

Others, like @T$H!D!$♡, added to the humor with:

"Bayekeni 😂😂🔥🔥" [Let them fight.]

The reactions continued, with @Mandisa Ndlovukazi laughingly stating:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hayibo nami ngumandisa." [Haibo, I'm also Mandisa.]

@Deonatius (Deo) pointed out the comedic timing of the fighters, stating:

"The black T-shirt bro saw that punch coming since last week already. Bro’s reflexes is on point🔥"

While @Thulani humorously observed:

"Why is it that always people who fight on the road don't have balance 🤣😂"

Another user, @Fire🔥🔥man, who was presumably present during the altercation, added:

"I was recording that's why I was recording 🎥 📷"

@Kamil Sukdhoe summed up the fight by capturing the essence of the altercation—lots of energy but little impact:

"Punches thrown. No punches landed. But they were both so relieved when it was broken up,"

