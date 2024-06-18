“He Wanted to Fight Back”: Cow Kicks Man in the Face, Internet Cracks Jokes

A viral video showed a man trying to transport a cow off a truck and receiving a hoof to the face

The man fell to the ground but immediately got up as if nothing had happened to him

People in the comments could not help but laugh at the man's unfortunate interaction with the cow

After trying to transport it off a truck, a man met a cow's hoof to his face. Images: Catherine Falls Commerical / Getty Images, @martintheoli / TikTok

A man had an unfortunate interaction with a cow after it kicked him in the face.

Taking to TikTok, Martin-Theoli (who uses the handle @martintheoli) uploaded a video of a group of men trying to get a cow off a truck. While some of the men were busy with a piece of rope, the victim of the attack walked towards the cow.

Seconds later, the cow raises its hind leg and kicks the man against the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The man immediately gets up from his fall and walks towards the animal again as if nothing happened. Fortunately, the people around him pull him away to prevent him from getting another hoof to the face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh at the cow attack

The video reached a viral status, garnering nearly a million views. Thousands also took to the comment section, finding humour in the unfortunate situation.

@ruvarashe00 spoke about the man's possible emotional state, writing:

"Deep down, he wanted to cry."

@chizza007 said in the comments:

"The fact that the rest of the crew continued working like nothing happened. I would’ve died of laughter!"

@andilengcobo012 laughed at the man's reaction to the kick:

"He wanted to fight back."

@ben_neey laughed and asked:

"Why is he acting all tough after the kick? Surely, he was in pain."

@mabote40 steered away from the humour:

"I am worried about the guy. He lost his balance a little bit. These kicks can be fatal in other cases."

