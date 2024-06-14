“Weekend Away Gone Wrong”: Woman Shows Injury After Zebra Kicks Her

A local content creator on holiday shared that she suffered a leg injury after a zebra kicked her

The young woman shared with social media users the big bruise that formed on her right leg next to her knee

Some online users sympathised with the woman, while others shared their encounter with a zebra

A woman had a nasty encounter with a zebra after it kicked her. Images: @penny_mbili / Instagram, Craig Pershouse / Getty Images

While a weekend away is supposed to be relaxing and stress-free, a woman experienced the opposite after getting kicked by a zebra.

Digital content creator Thobeka Penny Mbili shared on her TikTok account (@penny_mbili) that she suffered a leg injury after encountering the striped animal while vacationing at Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge near Johannesburg.

At the beginning of the video, Thobeka shows herself limping with a bandaged leg. The clip then cuts to the woman standing behind the zebra. She noted that she "was trying to be nice and get closer to the zebra" until it kicked her.

Viewers see a bruised spot on Thobeka's right leg centimetres away from her knee.

The young lady says:

"I thought they were harmless and nice... Emotional damage. The way I love them, bathong. The first activity on our weekend away gone wrong."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to zebra attack

Many people shared messages of concern, while others added similar experiences in the comments.

@dineoone1 felt for Thobeka and wrote:

"Yoh, sorry. That looks very painful."

Although it was too late, @madunamuhle warned:

"Zebras are dangerous when you are behind them, my sister."

@annaletsoalo0 shared their experience:

"The same thing nearly happened to me at Cradle Moon. I was getting too close for a picture. I saw it lift its behind leg and give me a bombastic side eye, and then I knew I had to run for my life."

@happyztromp asked Thobeka:

"Where was the ranger? Why did he let you get closer?"

The content creator responded:

"They were very far away from us. We were hiking."

