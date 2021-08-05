Nomawethu Mpuntshe is celebrating the birth of a child despite being told by doctors that she might never conceive

She lost her leg back in 2019 when a drunk driver rammed into her after a girls' night out

Today, Mpuntshe is working on her mental health every day and hopes to encourage others with her story

Nomawethu Mpuntshe is celebrating the birth of her first child despite doctors' warnings she might never conceive. The brave young woman lost a leg in a terrible accident back in 2019 but has made it her mission to embrace the second chance at life.

The night her accident took place

The terrible accident took place at the end of a fun girls' night out at a popular Gqeberha club. In the aftermath of her injury, Mpuntshe says she found it difficult to forgive herself for ever leaving the house that night.

Mpuntshe was waiting outside for an Uber when out of nowhere a drunk driver crashed into the young woman, causing her leg to detach from her body. A 33-year-old man sitting in the car's passenger seat also lost his life in the accident, Algoa FM reports.

Mputshe's healing journey

Speaking with News 24, Mputshe opened up about her healing journey. She says forgiving herself and the drunk driver has improved her outlook on life. The determined young woman is also choosing not to focus on the pain but rather on all the ways she can help people who are going through similar situations.

“I felt so broken I couldn't even touch my stump,” she says. "Healing comes when you get outside of yourself. As long as I stay focused on my pain, what I've lost, what didn't work out – I'm going to get stuck.

"I now have something to give others which is comfort, especially for those going through something similar to what I've been through.”

Birth of a beautiful baby boy

When she found out she was pregnant, Mputshe shared that this was the moment she found lives greatest joy. After being told she may never conceive, becoming a mom certainly felt like a miracle.

“My son is now my motivation because regardless of everything I went through and what doctors were saying, God trusted me enough to make me a mother. His name is Iminathi, which loosely translated means, ‘God is with us’,” she added.

Amazing handicapped woman who can't use her hands uses feet instead

In some other inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that Josephine Mwende has lived with Cerebral Palsy since childhood, a condition that affected her body movement and coordination.

The condition is mostly caused by low oxygen levels to the brain during birth, known scientifically as asphyxia, infections like meningitis, or brain injury.

Contrary to some notions, the condition is not hereditary which means it is not inherited and cannot be passed onto a newborn.

Not an easy childhood

Speaking to TV47's Muthoni Maina, Mwende revealed that she learnt she was abled differently when, as a young girl, she couldn't do what the other kids were doing.

"I went to a normal school but it was difficult because we were supposed to write in the soil with our fingers and for me, I could not," she said.

Seeing that the environment was not embracing her physical differences, Mwende's parents were forced to enrol her into a special school.

Uses toes to do chores

The impairment to her hands means that Mwende has to undertake chores like laundry, cooking and typing on a computer or phone using her toes.

The mother of one admits that her four-year-old son has been the main reason she remains jovial and hopeful about life. She added that her son was still too young to question why she is abled differently, but he understands that time and again she needs his help.

"He usually asks 'Mum can I pass over this?' then he hands it to my legs," she said.

Mwende's biggest hack in life has been gauging individual's personalities before engaging them because some do not understand how to interact with people living with disabilities.

She has been able to find love and is ecstatic that all is going on well with her partner.

