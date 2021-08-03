Josephine Mwende may be abled differently, but her personality and resolve glow in the face of anyone who interacts with her



One thing that keeps her going is her four-year-old son who helps out with handing her the things she needs around the house

Josephine Mwende has lived with Cerebral Palsy since childhood, a condition that affected her body movement and coordination.

Josephine lights up at the mention of her son whom she says offers a helping hand around the house. Screengrab from TV47.

The condition is mostly caused by low oxygen levels to the brain during birth, known scientifically as asphyxia, infections like meningitis, or brain injury.

Contrary to some notions, the condition is not hereditary which means it is not inherited and cannot be passed onto a newborn.

Not an easy childhood

Speaking to TV47's Muthoni Maina, Mwende revealed that she learnt she was abled differently when, as a young girl she couldn't do what the other kids were doing.

"I went to a normal school but it was difficult because we were supposed to write in the soil with our fingers and for me, I could not," she said.

Seeing that the environment was not embracing her physical differences, Mwende's parents were forced to enrol her into a special school.

Uses toes to do chores

The impairment on her hands means that Mwende has to undertake chores like laundry, cooking, and typing on a computer or phone using her toes.

The mother of one admits that her four-year-old son has been the main reason she remains jovial and hopeful about life.

She added that her son was still too young to question why she is abled differently, but he understands that time and again she needs his help.

"He usually asks 'Mum can I pass over this?' then he hands it to my legs," she said.

Interaction with the public

Mwende's biggest hack in life has been gauging individual's personalities before engaging them because some do not understand how to interact with people living with disabilities.

She has been able to find love and is ecstatic that all is going on well with her partner.

Miriam Wawira Njeru

In March, Briefly News also shared an almost similar story of 34-year-old Miriam Wawira who is a mother of a seven-year-old son.

Born without hands, she learnt how to do all tasks with her feet and has managed to raise her son as a single parent for the last five years.

The two stories above show the true strength of a woman, bringing forth women who may have physical impairments but pushing through life with the resources at their disposal.

