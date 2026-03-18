Nadia Nakai recently caught shade from Jackie Phamotse following the release of her new song

The controversial author slammed Bragga's music and creativity, suggesting that it lacks lyrical depth, and her followers couldn't agree more

Meanwhile, others argued that Phamotse was far too critical and needed to allow musicians to explore their creativity

Jackie Phamotse slammed Nadia Nakai’s creativity and claimed she makes Bubble Gum Music. Images: JackiePhamotse, Nadia_nakai

Source: Twitter

Social media went up in flames when controversial author Jackie Phamotse took aim at rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai following the release of her latest single, Really?.

On 17 March 2026, the Bare author delivered a scathing critique of Bragga's lyricism and creativity in response to her song's music video featuring Nasty C.

"This bubble gum music is the direct result of not reading!"

The term "Bubble gum music" is used to describe songs that are short-lived, trendy and follow a generic formula, from the catchy hooks and simple rhymes, to the repetitive beats, rather than being unique or artistic. These songs are quick to go viral on TikTok and sound good in clubs.

Critics like Phamotse use this term to describe music that is hollow and has no intellectual or emotional depth, songs that you consume and discard as soon as you're done with them - like bubblegum.

Phamotse suggests that if artists don't read, they're practically writing lyrics that don't have meaning or value. Being a creative herself, she believes that literature is essential for high-quality songwriting, and without it, the industry is doomed to produce disposable hits.

Within minutes, fans, followers and fellow critics took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Phamotse's remarks, with Nadia's supporters arguing in her defence while other music listeners added to the author's sharp critique.

Read Jackie Phamotse's post below.

Social media weighs in on Jackie Phamotse's statement

Fans rushed to Nadia's defence, arguing that Jackie Phamotse was being unnecessarily elitist. They stated that in an era of digital streaming and club culture, not every track needs to be a literary masterpiece to be successful.

vpmahlangu said:

"You need to relax."

Thabiso________ slammeed Jackie Phamotse:

"Hebannna, we want to enjoy music, not hear dictionary words there."

DurtKobain1 argued:

"There's a common trend of this judgment often being reserved for female artists, so when it comes out, it comes across as hating rather than being critical of the music. Perhaps share positivity, and books for people to check out."

anelesobetwa bashed the author:

"Y'all hate creativity, and this type of music is for ama2k, not 1ks, go listen to Brenda Fassie or something."

444st0ned added:

"Y'all never said that to AKA. Just say you don't like the song and keep it moving. Every artist has a market."

Fans weighed in on Jackie Phamotse's sharp critique of Nadia Nakai’s new song. Images: JackiePhamotse, Nadia_nakai

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others added to the author's statement, with some suggesting that Nadia Nakai find a professional writer for her songs.

SolMo47643 suggested:

"Nadia must get a writer."

ThabisoTebza10 said:

"They just didn't put any effort at all. For Nasty C, I'm really disappointed."

Lukay_Tiger wrote:

"I was telling someone that rap music in the 90s made you take out your dictionary to search for a word used on a song."

Edulamoney claimed:

"You can say that again. Some can't even construct a sentence. It's worrying."

Makhadzi asks Sjava for a collaboration

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi shooting her shot and asking to work with Sjava.

While many fans celebrated what they believe to be a hit in the making, others criticised Makhadzi for how she chose to make the request on social media.

Source: Briefly News