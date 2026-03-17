Black Coffee had a star-studded birthday bash after he turned 50, and many stars were present

People noticed that Zakes Bantwini was not present, and many revisited their fallout and the reason behind it

The Drive hitmaker had previously addressed the reason for ending their friendship, and it sparked a debate among fans

Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee were a duo that fans loved, but their friendship ended. Image: Realblackcoffee, Zakes_bantwimi

Source: Instagram

Content from Black Coffee's 50th star-studded birthday bash has gone viral, and fans noticed Zakes Bantwini's absence.

The who's who in music were present at the Beau Constantia in Cape Town for the Grammy winner's party, including Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Oscar Mbo, Focalistic and American rapper Swizz Beats.

Where it went wrong between Black Coffee and Zakes

People noticed a very loud absence. Zakes Bantwini, and many people speculated why he was not invited. X blogger @ChirsExcel ignited the debate with a post which reads:

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"My brother Black Coffee didn’t invite Zakes Bantwini to his 50th birthday. Grootman will never forgive that “Clap your hands” song anytime soon."

In 2024, a resurfaced video of the duo performing together went viral, with many fans wishing they would fix things.

Back in 2021, Black Coffee shaded Zakes' Osama by telling a fan on X that he preferred the original instead of his version.

Podcaster Sol Phenduka then asked him the real reason for his remarks, to which he responded, “There's no conflict, we had our differences, and both agreed not to have a working relationship any more.”

He then defended small-time producers, saying they do not get credited for their work.

“People got quite emotional the last time, so this time I'll let them judge. Look, it's all love over here, but the sad thing is we have a community of young producers that are also dependent on this and are trying their best to stay afloat with a genre that isn't mainstream. Someone has to say something. This particular song isn't even out yet. It's just been played by DJs exclusively, and now it's here.”

Mzansi debates Zakes and Coffee's falling out

Below are some of the reactions online:

@luyanda25x alleged:

"The song is not a problem. They started not getting along after he was with Mbali. Nandi wasn't happy that her husband was friends with someone who didn't value his family."

@LwaziEmmanuel1 said:

"I wonder where's Culolwethu Zulu aka Culoe De Song! There is a lot going on here."

@Ntokoso said:

"A friend who becomes an enemy after a little misunderstanding has been an enemy all along. They were just pretending."

@Magatsheni90722 replied:

"Even Unathi didn’t make the cut after posting him 75 times on Instagram. But Dinangwe and Somgaga made it."

Black Coffee's girlfriend honours him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee was recently honoured with a touching speech by his long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

In her tribute, the model and content creator expressed her love and admiration for her partner and moved fans and attendees to tears

However, instead of focusing on the touching speech, online users dragged Enhle Mbali into the discussion, claiming she may be regretting the divorce

Source: Briefly News