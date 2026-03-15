DJ Black Coffee recently celebrated his 50th birthday, and fans only got small snippets of the celebration

The world-renowned musician had a get-together with famous South African peers gathered to celebrate his birthday

Online users had a lot to say after Somizi Mhlongo posted a walk-through of DJ Black Coffee's get-together

DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 50th birthday on 11 March. Fans saw that he was surrounded by loved ones in a video of him cutting his birthday cake.

Somizi posted a look inside Black Coffee's 50th birthday party. Image: @somizi / Instagram / Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video Somizi shared on social media showed that Black Coffee's birthday bash was a big one. Video featuring Somizi's vlog of the DJ's birthday sparked lots of reactions across social media.

In a video x, Somizi shared a close look at DJ Black Coffee's 50th birthday. The media personality was dressed the nines as he was walking through the aisle, showing glimpses of people at the party. Another clip showed there was a pyramid made of flowing Don Julio. Watch the video that was reshared to X below:

South Africa stunned by Somizi's video of Black Coffee's birthday

Online users felt that the video Somizi shared, walking through the birthday party event, was questionable. Viewers noted that celebs were in full attendance, including Sizwe Dhlomo. Many also noted the lavish surroundings to highlight the DJ's success. Read people's comments about the birthday bash below:

Somizi offers Black Coffee 50th party tour in video

Source: Getty Images

@pontsho_mp was inspired by the video:

"Okay I want to have money. Just watching this video is enough inspiration."

@linda_mot was also motivated by the video:

Having money makes life so beautiful. It definitely buys happiness and a whole lot more!

@SirTanga_ was impressed by the DJ's party:

"Black Coffee’s money is long. He has white waiters."

@Morakane4182591 speculated:

"The video will be used as evidence sometime in the future in some commission of enquiry like the #MadlangaCommission."

@HomeAwayWin was in awe:

"Ever since I heard he makes 7M per set in Spain, I am convinced that he's just doing us a favor to play in South Africa."

@NtombiMahlasela remarked:

"Somizi will always try to outshine the host. He lives for moments like this."

@sailkatana said:

"Well done and Happy Birthday to Black Coffee! He is a king in Ibiza! His music is popular all over the world. Self made man who can only be admired! A great South African!! "

@kingscelo_05 added:

"Black Coffee is living the best life, this guy is living his life life he's the only person in this planet."

Black Coffee’s girlfriend’s sister fuels marriage rumours with birthday message

Briefly News previously reported that a birthday message from DJ Black Coffee’s girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez’s sister, Claudymar Gonzalez, has sparked marriage rumours.

Internationally acclaimed South African producer and wheel spinner, DJ Black Coffee, turned a year older on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

As his loved ones celebrated Black Coffee on his 50th birthday, a message by his girlfriend’s sister sparked speculation that he and Victoria Gonzalez had taken their relationship to the next level.

Source: Briefly News