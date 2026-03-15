Viral Before and After Video of Kabza De Small Drinking Gets Mzansi Talking: “He Is So Funny”
- A video of Kabza De Small enjoying a night out with his friends surfaced online and instantly went viral
- The footage captured the before and after of the DJ/ producer's outing, from drinking cognac from the bottle to wreaking havoc among his buddies
- Kabza's video drew in positive reactions from fans, with many admiring the producer's cheerful personality
The undisputed King of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, recently let his hair down for a night out, and the internet can’t get enough of his bubbly personality.
A viral video of the DJ/ producer enjoying a lively night out with friends took social media by storm, capturing an unfiltered and wildly entertaining look at the star in his element.
Posted by X (formerly Twitter) user TheOGPurist on 14 March 2026, the footage captured Kabza surrounded by his buddies at a nightclub, where he's seen chugging a bottle of Hennessy XO La Carafe Cognac from the bottle.
For the transitions, the video uses SpongeBob SquarePants time cards, such as "A Few Moments Later" and "A Few Inches Later," to hilariously bridge the gap between his first drink and the chaos that followed.
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As the night progressed, Kabza took the party to the streets, breaking into his signature dance moves for his crew before taking the antics indoors. The night of havoc reaches its peak in the final clip, where the producer is seen lightheartedly trolling his friends inside a house, playfully flicking the lights on and off to the beat of a friend’s singing.
The lighthearted video captured Kabza's signature charm and playfulness, proving that the King of Amapiano doesn't just make hits; he also knows how to enjoy himself.
Watch Kabza De Small's video below.
Fans erupt in laughter at Kabza De Small's video
Days after being accused of being mean-spirited for ignoring a supporter, online users were in stitches at Kabza's recent antics and admired his infectious, cheerful personality. Read some of the comments below.
TinaZinhle reacted:
"He is so funny."
MolimoWamoSotho said:
"These are the kind of people I want to drink with."
Shingy_M showed love to Kabza De Small:
"What a happy gent."
Raw_Allure admired:
"Love it when folk don't take life too seriously."
nkuliwooli added:
"I swear Kabza has so much fun when he goes out. It's good to see this."
ICnyjja posted:
"Kabza is generally a funny guy."
Nkosana_Gx responded:
"I like how playful he is, man, dude is always the clown of the crowd."
Ngwenya_lg said:
"The energy around this bro is unmatched. Being around him is a different feeling; you even forget he is a celebrity until his cologne reminds you."
ozababe_anita wrote:
"Happy soul—after working hard, this man deserves to enjoy himself to the fullest."
Kabza De Small's budget-friendly album cover shoot goes viral
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video that captured Kabza De Small's photoshoot for his album.
Fans were stunned by the budget-friendly shoot and questioned why the successful musician couldn't invest more money in the project.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa, née Moroeng, is an entertainment editor at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has eight years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and completed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za