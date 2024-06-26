Kabza De Small and a big friend group recently shared a moment, partaking in a Kasi-esque feast over interesting chatter

The DJ and producer seemed to be entertaining the group and talked casually about the t's and c's of hosting at his abode or studio

Curious netizens lined up in the comments section to take in the scenes and share their two cents on the whole arrangement

Kabza De Small entertained a big friend group, and a video of them tucking into a large feast has gone viral.

It is not unusual for a group of friends to enjoy a feast together, conversing enthusiastically as they pile on the meat and the drinks flow.

Add three large platters and about a dozen people, each digging in with bare hands, and you have an altogether different situation.

Kabza De Small and friends feast

It was quite the get-together for Kabza De Small, and a large group of all men, gathered presumably at the DJ/producer's house or studio, as seen in a recent video making the rounds.

X user @mr_shimmy shared the 27-second clip.

The caption read:

"Off-topic: I find it difficult to eat in such a setup like this. Some people dip their fingers in the sauce/relish then lick their fingers and back in the dish. I find it disgusting."

Kabza and company, including the only other recognisable face, fellow DJ and producer Felo Le Tee, seemed to enjoy the feast.

The group dug vigorously into the food on a table in the kitchen area — a large mound of pap, meat, gravy, and what appeared to be a stew in a saucepan.

All of this with their hands fully bare.

A few can even be seen enthusiastically licking their fingers and going right back in as they listen to Kabza as he starts to speak.

The DJ said:

"Madoda, niyabona manje, angisho. Angisho siysebenza sise studio? Nidla ukudla wam, angisho? And futhi ugesi wam', indlu yam', ama master awam wonke. Akuna ngoma ephumayo."

He jokingly told them they were in his territory — enjoying all the amenities.

He also stated that since he owned everything under the roof, including the masters of the music, no music would be released without his say-so.

Saffas partake in the virtual feast

It didn't appear too many found the affair off-putting, as the material garnered nearly 140,000 hits, 700 likes, 300 reposts and 300 comments.

Most online users shared how it was a completely acceptable exercise, and Briefly News brings you some of the reactions below.

@Luu_Matinjwa wrote:

"This is not for Sandton boys."

@Sifisov1 said:

"This kind of setup is not for trust fund kids you know."

@_DJMosh added:

"This is where you eat your best meal. No aesthetic, just hunger and passion for ukudla namajita (eating with the guys)."

Group of Sotho men devour braaied meat

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of friends chowing down on heaps of braaied meat made waves online.

The guys were seen standing up and jamming to a vibey Amapiano song as they munched away.

