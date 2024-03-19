Amapiano star Kabza De Small is building his own club, showcasing the construction progress in a viral video

Fans praised his investment, though some expressed concerns about the club business

Celebrities like Gogo Maweni, DJ Maphorisa, and Gigi Lamayne are also venturing into various businesses, earning praise from fans

Kabza De Small is working hard and playing hard. The Amapiano star recently gave Mzansi a tour of his club which is still under construction. Fans celebrated his move and praised him for investing his money.

Kabza De Small showed fans the progress of his new club. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small building his own club

Celebrities are investing in different businesses and fans love it for them. Stars like Gogo Maweni, DJ Maphorisa and Gigi Lamayne are among the few celebrities who are in their business bags this year.

A video posted on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows the star visiting the site and taking a look at the progress so far. The now-viral clip shows the construction workers hard at work as the Imithandazo hitmaker takes a stroll around. The post's caption read:

"Kabza De Small shows us the progress of his Club or Restaurant that is in construction."

Fans can't wait for Kabza's new project

Social media users hailed the star for investing in another business. Many said they can't wait for the project's completion.

@_BlackZA said:

"This is how you should invest in your prime."

@Nkosimabed commented:

"I would honestly never recommend a Club business for anyone but that's just me. Big up to Kabza."

@Def_Reba wrote:

"Big up to Kabza, investment is key when you still at the top , problem with club industry is extortion from Gangstas, but what is life without risk, God will protect him!"

@Sandiso__N said:

"One of the most hardworking artists in SA...HE DESERVES ALL THE GOOD THINGS IN LIFE!"

@CalliePhakathi commented:

"I hope it's a club cause a restaurant would be a bad business idea right now."

@kingvegan101 noted:

"Musicians still going into the club business after the AKA and DJ Sumbody deaths is wild. Like how brave are you?"

