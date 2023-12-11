Gigi Lamayne has expanded her income streams by launching her first business venture

Gigi shared the news on her Instagram, showcasing the upscale lounge and inviting patrons to come through

The rapper's followers and industry colleagues flooded her post with congratulatory messages

Award-winning South African rapper Gigi Lamayne is making money moves and fans are there for it. The star recently announced that she had launched her first business.

Gigi Lamayne has revealed that she is now a drip lounge owner. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne announces her new business venture

Gigi Lamayne does not believe in relying on a single source of income. The talented rapper who has been killing it in the music industry recently left her followers jumping with joy when she revealed that she now has a drip lounge in one of the most expensive arrears in Mzansi.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gigi announced her latest venture to her fans and followers. She also gave Mzansi the first glance at the lounge, and it screams luxury. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Welcome to @ivzealsandton. An early Christmas present from me to me! Stop by our IV Lounge for your hangover, energy boost and skin glow drips. Cannot wait to share more content on our launch yesterday. A fabulous occasion. Thank you to everyone for coming through. ❤️"

Gigi Lamayne's followers congratulate her on her new business

Mzansi couldn't be more proud of the star who is securing the bag. Her post was filled with congratulatory messages from industry colleagues and fans.

@happysimelane said:

"Congratulations my friend im super proud of you.boss babe moves "

@bridgey_n added:

"Congratulations baby "

@rudolphmuchena said:

"bt why this song is so underrated.......this is actually a masterpiece."

@thandymatlaila noted:

"Oh hun, congrats babe, this is great "

Dr Malinga settles his R2 million SARS debt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary musician Dr Malinga happily shared that he is now a debt-free person-days after he showed his gratitude towards EFF leader Julius Sello Malema.

After days of being booted offstage by Shebeshxt's fans, Dr Malinga shared during his interview on the B-Hive Podcast that he has finally settled his R2 million SARS.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News