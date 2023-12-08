Dr Malinga has settled his R2 million SARS debt which he was helped by netizens, artists and EFF President Julius Malema

The Sengizwile hitmaker also opened up about launching a new show in 2024 called Khala Sigsize

Dr Malinga also mentioned that his accountant messed up, resulting in him not getting good advice about his money

Dr Malinga shared that he has settled his R2 million debt. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Legendary musician Dr Malinga happily shared that he is now a debt-free person-days after he showed his gratitude towards EFF leader Julius Sello Malema.

Dr Malinga settles R2 million SARS debt

After days of being booted offstage by Shebeshxt's fans, Dr Malinga shared during his interview on the B-Hive Podcast that he has finally settled his R2 million SARS.

During the interview, the star unpacked his debt and how Julius Malema, artists, and netizens have helped him settle it. He also shared details about how his account messed things up for him.

He said:

"Lingas Entertainment, under the ownership of Doctor Goodwill Malinga, and Dr Goodwill Malinga, my personal ownership, exist separately. Unfortunately, due to errors from my accountant, I received inadequate financial guidance. Funds intended for Lingas were sometimes diverted when I made purchases, such as properties, under my personal name."

Malinga also shared that he will be launching his new show, Khala Sigsize, which he will be shooting in 2024.

He said:

"I cried and I got help. Whether you laughed or not, at the end of the day [I got help]. I have a show I will shoot next year called Khala Sigzize. I cried and people helped me with love. They gave me about R150,000.”

Watch the video below:

