Economic Freedom Fighters leader (EFF) Julius Malema presented a herd of cattle to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

EFF emphasised the importance of appreciating African history and fostering ties with traditional leaders

South Africans questioned the motives behind EFF's unusual gift, with many speculating it's political play

Floyd Shivambu, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Julius Malema at the KwaZulu-Natal Old Legislature. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

ULUNDI - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, gifted King Misuzulu kaZwelithini a herd of cows during a ceremony held at the KwaZulu-Natal Old Legislature in uLundi.

Appreciating African history

The event garnered attention after the party shared images of the symbolic handover on social media.

EFF highlighted the cultural significance of the gesture and mentioned the importance of appreciating history as African people.

EFF political motives

South Africans speculated about the potential political motives behind the unusual gift. With national elections on the horizon, some view this move as an electioneering strategy by the EFF to garner support in the province.

EFF supporters weigh in

Some applauded the EFF for what they perceived as true leadership, praising the party for forging ties with the AmaZulu King.

@Foxy24681012 said:

"EFF keeps on donating bulls and expensive vehicles to kings trying to buy votes."

@SimphiweNd78486 stated:

"Election season."

@ShaneDorfling mentioned:

"So it's a bribe. Good to know."

@isaac_molwela suggested:

"Forget about KZN. Damage caused by him to those diehards will remain for a long time."

@MphoSekat wrote:

"True leadership and I am here for it."

@daisy_matlou posted:

"At least the King is educated and subscribes to good governance, he's not into rhetoric and insults on a public platform. KZN reflect and see through electioneering."

@Thami_Hintsa added:

"Ihlanya lomfana."

