Political parties in South Africa are gearing up for 2024 with election campaigns all over the country

Six political parties, including ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus and Patriotic Alliance, have revealed how much they got in donations

The DA is leading the pack out of the millions that all the political parties received from various funders

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has the upper hand when it comes to election campaign budgets. The leader of the Western Cape topped the list with the most donations.

Some of the biggest political parties in South Africa got a sum of R40 million. John Steenhuissen's DA is second to none in attracting funders.

DA gets most 2024 election campaign funding

The DA received R15 million out of the R40 million rand donations.

According to eNCA, political parties made their donations for the e Second Quarter Disclosure Report of the current financial year. The parties included ANC, Freedom Front Plus Patriotic Alliance, DA, IFP and Action SA.

ANC bankruptcy rumours

While the DA gets the most money for their election run for 2023, the ANC is in a different boat. Rumours were swirling that the ANC is near bankrupt.

