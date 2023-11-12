Julius Malema has called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members to run for a clean election campaign

The party leader warned against violence, and insults, and urged members to behave as a government in waiting

South Africans reacted to his stern message with scepticism and many said they don't trust politicians to act ethically

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the Mpumalanga Ground Forces Forum. Image: @EFFSouth Africa

MPUMALANGA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, has called on party members to uphold a clean election campaign, steering clear of violence and insults.

His statement follows a recent viral video showing EFF councillors in eThekwini involved in a physical altercation with council security guards.

Zero tolerance for violence

Malema emphasised that EFF members should conduct themselves as a government in waiting during the Ground Forces Forum event in Mpumalanga, reported EWN.

He urged them not to engage in violent language or insult candidates from other political parties during the upcoming elections in 2024.

He stressed the importance of presenting the EFF as a party with principles and a commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process.

No sabotage and poster removal

In addition to the call for a clean campaign, Malema cautioned party members against acts of sabotage. He instructed them not to engage in the removal of posters belonging to other political parties.

SA discuss Malema's speech

Read some comments below:

Sello Petrus Mokoena said:

"All the best Malema. All the best EFF."

Muzi Khezokhulu stated:

"But politics is not clean."

Samzen Moteru Marobela guessed:

"Next year it's ANC and EFF, governing this country Malema as deputy."

Manwadu Mpharalala mentioned:

"There is no clean campaign in Africa even Chamisa know."

Willie Lekuba added:

"Corrupt ANC members will always cause EFF members to offramp mos."

