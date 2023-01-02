Eskom will put security measures at the power utility's power plants in an effort to combat corruption and sabotage

The power utility claims that the vandalism, corruption, and sabotage are making loadshedding worse

South Africans are frustrated that the ailing power utility took so long to implement increased security measures

JOHANNESBURG - Ailing power utility Eskom has decided to institute a variety of security measures to curb corruption and sabotage at its power plants.

Eskom plans to increase security at the power utility's power plants. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the Presidency deployed 200 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to four power stations in Mpumalanga in December to combat sabotage, theft, vandalism and corruption, TimesLIVE reported.

Eskom has reported that contractors have been colluding with power utility employees to sabotage its plants so that they can be awarded repair contracts. There have also been reports of a "coal mafia" sending substandard coal and on some occasions even rocks.

The power utility says that these acts of sabotage and corruption have exacerbated loadshedding and kept the country in darkness.

According to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the security measures include an in-depth screening of all contracts awarded including the employees of the contractors, Business Day reported.

South Africans react to Eskom beefing up security at its power plants

@IvanduPreez1 exclaimed:

"Only now? Oh yes, a tender had to be issued, and an ANC minister’s relative with a BBEEE-compliant company was appointed."

@CrozierMark added:

"About time!"

@MissP_PP wondered:

"I wonder what motivated this move."

@FreddyAdam13 asked:

"At what cost?"

@naicker_pat probed:

"To prevent the stealing of diesel, coal or sabotage of the machinery? Will load shedding now end given the amount of money taxpayers are paying for both the army and Eskom private security companies?"

Ramaphosa says fixing broken system at Eskom will take time, SA frustrated: “Talking instead of doing”

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed reporters in Philippi, Khayelitsha about the government's plan to address the problems faced by Eskom on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said the issues at Eskom are complicated, but the government is committed to bringing loadshedding to an end, reported EWN. When the president was asked when South Africa can expect the energy crisis to end, he said:

"There can’t be a time frame when you are dealing with a broken system. You need to repair the broken system. It’s been so for quite a long time."

Source: Briefly News