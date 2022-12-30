A Russian coal billionaire has claimed that South Africa's power grid cannot support green energy

Andrey Melnichenko said that the nation's efforts will be better spent rehabilitating and modernising its coal-fired power plants

The fact that Melnichenko's fortune was made off of burning coal was not lost on South Africans, who questioned why he was pushing against the just transition

JOHANNESBURG- A Russian coal billionaire says that South Africa needs to fix its coal-fired power station rather than focusing on introducing renewable energy to the grid.

Andrey Melnichenko claimed that it would be cheaper and faster for the country to fix its ageing fleet, which will result in reasonably priced electricity.

It is worth noting that Melnichenko, who founded Suek JSC, one of the world's largest integrated energy companies, made his fortune generating electricity using fuel, Bloomberg reported.

The manner in which Melnichnko made his billions makes South Africans think the billionaire is calling for the rehabilitation of SA coal-fired plants because he has a vested interest.

Here is what citizens had to say:

Vikash Ramsing questioned:

"What else would they say?"

Richard Peebles claimed:

"Mantashe is rubbing his hands in glee, once again beholden to his Russian masters."

Giel Oberholster commented:

"How else is he going to become riches? By selling coal."

Pedro Rick added:

"Russian Coal Billionaire… Enough said."

@TiTeddyBear quipped:

"The people who sell coal power stations say that coal power stations are the only solution? Gosh... How unexpected."

@beauchamp_lord accused:

"Russian coming to colonise vulnerable SA."

@markdavel asked:

"Any “vested interest” to declare?"

@RobertShivambu said:

"Can he focus on Russia as a criminal regime, please? What business does he have commenting about South Africa’s power grid?"

Melnichenko's comments echoed Gwede Mantashe's resistance to the Just Energy Transition

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been campaigning hard for SA to add more solar and wind energy to the power grid. The president has been met with some opposition from prominent members of his government like Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, BusinessLIVE reported.

Mantashe who is a former coal-mine union leader has vehemently decried the just transition to green energy and insisted that coal is in South Africa's future.

