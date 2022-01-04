Is David Muir gay? Who is his partner? All you need to know about him

When it comes to the love life of celebrities, fans are always on their case. But, believe it or not, it is hard for most to publicize their romantic side, especially if they are coming out as gay, bisexual, or members of the LGBTQ+. However, some like David Muir leave fans to speculation mainly because they hardly address their love life. So, is David Muir gay? Find out in this read!

For years, there have been rumors about David Muir being gay. However, he has never addressed these rumors, leaving fans with more questions than answers. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

David Muir has been ducking gay rumors for the better part of his life. Even though he has yet to confirm or refute these claims, some of his behaviors have most people questioning his sexuality. So, is David Muir gay? Let us explore what is known of his sexuality and perhaps answer this question.

David Muir’s profile summary and bio

Full name: David Jason Muir

David Jason Muir Date of birth: 8th November 1973

8th November 1973 Place of birth: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio David Muir’s age: 48 years (in January 2022)

48 years (in January 2022) Parents: Pat Mills and Ronald Muir

Pat Mills and Ronald Muir David Muir’s education profile: Syracuse University

Syracuse University Degree: Journalism

Journalism Profession: Journalist

Journalist Network: ABC

ABC Shows: World News Tonight and 20/20

World News Tonight and 20/20 Salary: $5 million

$5 million Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Nationality: American

American Height: 5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

5' 10¾" (1.8 m) Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Brown

Brown Instagram: davidmuirabc

Who is David Muir?

David Muir is an American journalist who is famous for anchoring ABC's World News Tonight and 20/20. Photo: Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

He is an American journalist best known as an ABC World News Tonight anchor and a co-anchor of 20/20. Here is everything you should know about him.

How old is David Muir?

He was born on 8th November 1973 in Syracuse, New York, to Pat Mills and Ronald Muir. He is 48 years old in January 2022.

Who are David Muir’s siblings?

He has three siblings, one being his older sister Rebecca, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York. His other two younger siblings are from his father’s second marriage.

When did David Muir start his career?

He began his professional broadcasting career immediately after graduating from Syracuse University with a Journalism degree. He worked in WTVH-TV in Syracuse before relocating to Boston in 2000.

Here, he worked as a reporter and anchor for WCVB-TV until 2003, when he became the overnight anchor for ABC’s World News Now. It was later renamed World News with David Muir.

How much does David Muir make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Muir earns $5 million in a year and has a cumulative net worth of $20 million. Photo: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

His salary is $5 million per year, and he has a net worth of $20 million.

Is David Muir gay?

When it comes to long-serving TV journalists, fans are primarily interested in knowing their salary or net worth. However, they also pry into their love life, especially if these celebrities are linked to several rumors, such as being gay or bisexual.

So, does he join the list of gay news anchors? Despite the gay speculation, no one can confirm if he is gay because he has never addressed these rumors. So, it is unclear if he is gay or not. However, most people are up in the air with this speculation.

Some believe this is because he was spotted attending a gay bar with the openly gay journalist Gio Benitez. It sparked relationship rumors between David Muir and Gio Benitez. However, Gio tied the knot to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario, leaving Muir’s sexuality unknown.

Additionally, he is alleged to be gay because some websites claim he is already married to Sean. But, is David Muir married? There is no solid evidence showing that he walked down the aisle. Similarly, there are no reports on who Sean is or what he does for a living.

Is David Muir straight?

Kate Dries once revealed in an article that she had dated David Muir, who was once spotted in a gay bar with Gio Benitez. His sexuality remains a mystery. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kate Dries, the deputy editor at Jezebel, once wrote an article and revealed that she had dated the World News Tonight anchor at one point in her life. She even seemed to be praising the anchor and tried to cement her position in his life.

But, despite the article, Jason never commented on it or addressed their dating rumors. Instead, like with the gay rumors, Jason chose to also remain silent on the dating allegations.

What happened to David Muir?

Following the news of Benitez’s marriage, many questions were asked about David Muir and his partner. Again, a year after Gio tied the knot, Muir made headlines after a misleading advert showed him posing shirtless.

It caused so much frenzy online, especially about his sexuality. However, it was later found that the picture had been doctored from one of his pictures during a broadcast.

Is David Muir single?

It is hard to tell if David Muir is single or not because he has never publicized his romantic relationships. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It is believed so because he has never been spotted with anyone publicly. Since he has remained silent despite all the rumors, it is hard to tell his sexuality or his better half.

Where is David Muir?

He is still anchoring World News Tonight and 20/20.

How can I get David Muir’s contact information?

If you do a quick search on Google about this, you will find numerous tabloid pages claiming to have this information. However, the details are not credible. Therefore, it is better to get a hold of this journalist from his social media platforms.

Is David Muir gay? This question remains in the air because he has never addressed the gay rumors tied to his name. However, most people believe this is because he has never been spotted with a woman publicly but had been spotted at a gay club with his gay co-worker, Gio Benitez. Even so, his sexuality remains unknown.

