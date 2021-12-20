Mismatched Teasers for January 2022: Anokhi is expelled from college

Mismatched January episodes have an interesting twist after Shaurya breaks his engagement with Shagun to marry Anokhi. Their decision to be together is met with strong opposition, especially from the Sabherwal family, and Anokhi is expelled from college. What will happen to their romance? Keep reading the following Mismatched teasers to find out.

What is the story of Mismatched? The StarLife telenovela narrates the tale of Shaurya Sabherwal, a chauvinist who believes women belong to the kitchen. He feels they are not entitled to education or a career. However, his ideologies change when he meets Anokhi Bhalla, an ordinary but hard-working girl who thinks women should strive to live on their terms.

Mismatched teasers for January 2022

The Mismatched StarLife series remains one of the most-watched Indian telenovelas because of its unique yet intriguing plot. The unlikely love between Anokhi and Shaurya keeps getting stronger. What happens to them in the Mismatched January 2022 episodes? Here are all the teasers on the drama to expect.

1st January 2022, Saturday

Episode 131

Devi confesses about faking her sickness to ensure Shaurya and Shagun are engaged. On the other hand, a distressed Anokhi makes up her mind to concentrate on her education.

Episode 132

A heartbroken Anokhi makes up her mind to end her relationship with Shaurya to avoid compromising her future. Shaurya is not ready to let her go as he asks her to rethink her decision.

2nd January 2022, Sunday

Episode 133

Anokhi wants Shaurya to effect certain changes in his life before she can say yes to their marriage. Elsewhere, Devi reveals surprising details to Aastha and Shaan.

Episode 134

The Sabherwals get increasingly worried when Devi feels uncomfortable. Shaurya hurries to rescue Babli from being tormented by Vineet.

3rd January 2022, Monday

Episode 135

Vineet is handcuffed, and Babli is saved from being abused. Meanwhile, Shaurya and Anokhi get intimate after arguing.

Episode 136

Shaurya pays Aastha a visit but is shown the door after they argue. He later steals his way into Anokhi’s room and tells her how much he loves her.

4th January 2022, Tuesday

Episode 137

ACP Aahir links up with Anokhi to tell her he loves her. He is, however, shattered when she tells him about her wedding with Shaurya.

Episode 138

Shaurya tries to make Anokhi feel relaxed by assuring her that the school administration will not know about their wedding.

5th January 2022, Wednesday

Episode 139

Anokhi misses the bus, and Shaurya offers to take her to the seminar. Devi finds out about them and asks Shagun to go to the conference.

Episode 140

Anokhi and Shaurya get intimate during a rainstorm. Meanwhile, Shagun overhears the couple and learns about a shocking detail.

6th January 2022, Thursday

Episode 141

Shaurya is Anokhi’s cheerleader when she gets nervous about the competition, and she later emerges victorious. He confesses his feelings for her, and the Sabherwals discover what is happening.

Episode 142

A disheartened Shagun decides to cancel the marriage ceremony after Shaurya reveals the truth. She later confesses that she would like to be part of the Sabherwals.

7th January 2022, Friday

Episode 143

Tej works on a plot to create a rift between Anokhi and Shaurya. Anokhi’s image is also ruined at her college.

Episode 144

Aastha is happy that Shaurya has decided to settle their differences. On the other hand, Babli accosts Anokhi after finding out about her marriage to Shaurya.

8th January 2022, Saturday

Episode 145

Shaurya and Aastha share a meal as they enjoy their time together. Elsewhere, Anokhi receives an expulsion letter from the school’s administration.

Episode 146

Anokhi is also asked to leave the hostels for going against the set regulations. When Shaurya finds out what is happening, he defends her against the Sabherwal family.

9th January 2022, Sunday

Episode 147

Shaurya cuts off his association with the Sabherwal family. Meanwhile, Tej has not stopped abusing Anokhi and ensuring she is distanced from Shaurya, but she is not ready to give up on the love she shares with Shaurya.

Episode 148

Later, Anokhi decides to forego the love she has for Shaurya as she gets scared of the threats made by Tej. She intentionally heartbreaks Shaurya and calls it quits. Will he let her go that easy?

10th January 2022, Monday

Episode 149

After being heartbroken, Shaurya goes back to the Sabherwal household. His return makes Shagun happy, but Tej cautions Alok and Devi to tread carefully.

Episode 150

Aastha goes to see Anokhi to find out why Shaurya is back at the house. Shaurya later proposes after Anokhi reveals her feelings.

11th January 2022, Tuesday

Episode 151

Shaurya is infuriated after learning about the sacrifice that Anokhi made for him. He then makes a shocking decision to get together with Anokhi.

Episode 152

Ramesh cautions Shaurya after he decides to make Anokhi his wife. Later, Shaan avoids Tej to link up with Shaurya.

12th January 2022, Wednesday

Episode 153

Shaurya reveals to the Sabherwals that he has decided to make Anokhi his wife. Anokhi is angry after he reveals certain unexpected details.

Episode 154

Anokhi struggles to forget what happened as Shaurya makes a surprising announcement. He emotionally exposes what Devi and Tej did.

13th January 2022, Thursday

Episode 155

Anokhi goes to Shaurya’s marriage celebrations and makes up her mind to move on. On the other hand, Shagun seeks answers from Devi.

Episode 156

Babli is not ready to tell the truth about Vineeti’s secret to the Bhallas. All the families together with Shaurya dance during the Mehndi celebrations.

14th January 2022, Friday

Episode 157

Vineeti causes chaos during the ceremony, making the Bhallas angry. Aastha performs a song drawing admiration from the family for her talent.

Episode 158

Anokhi fails to control her emotions as she breaks down and opens up about her love for Shaurya. The latter then seeks answers from Devi.

15th January 2022, Saturday

Episode 159

Babli exposes Vineeti’s evil acts to Rama and announces her plans to seek divorce. Elsewhere, Devi shocks Shaurya when he comes to his Haldi party.

Episode 160

Ramesh smacks Vineet for causing chaos at Anokhi’s Haldi party as Shaurya’s Haldi begins. The lovebirds later get ready for their marriage ceremony.

What happens to the Mismatched cast?

Love always wins, and the January 2022 episodes of Mismatched on StarLife are the perfect proof. Anokhi and Shaurya are willing to make sacrifices that preserve their romance. Here is a look at what happens to the show’s characters during the month.

Anokhi

She is heartbroken when Shaurya is engaged to Shagun, but it turns out it was Devi’s plan to have them together. She forgives him, and they plan to get married. However, their plan to be together is faced with strong opposition from the Sabherwals, and she is expelled from school. Neither of these things affects their romance as their marriage ceremony proceeds.

Shaurya

Even after getting engaged to Shagun, he is not ready to lose Anokhi. The lovebirds have a series of breakups and makeups, but love wins in the end as the Bhallas and Sabherwals get ready for their wedding.

Mismatched Indian television series promises to fill your month with feelings of love, as revealed by the above Mismatched teasers. Watch all the episodes on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

