Graham Stephan: net worth, age, height, girlfriend, podcast, college, profiles

Graham Stephan is a popular American YouTuber and real estate agent. His journey to success started at the age of 13 years, working as a marine aquarium wholesaler. Over the years, he has earned a considerable fortune, making him one of the youngest millionaires in the US. So, how much is Graham Stephan’s net worth as of 2021?

Graham Stephan attends Netflix "Selling Sunset" Launch Party on March 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rochelle Brodin

Source: Getty Images

The online space has, indeed, changed how many people earn their living. The youth are making impressive returns, for instance, from YouTube doing what they love the most. One of those young people is the LA-based YouTuber and realtor.

Graham Stephan’s profile summary

Birth name: Graham Stephan

Graham Stephan Nickname : Graham

: Graham Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Date of birth: 22nd April 1990

22nd April 1990 Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)

31 years old (as of 2021) Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Savannah Smiles

Savannah Smiles Father: David Stephan

David Stephan Graham Stephan's height: 5 feet 8 inches/ 1.78 m

5 feet 8 inches/ 1.78 m Weight: 61 kg

61 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown-golden

Brown-golden Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Occupation: YouTuber, social media star, realtor

YouTuber, social media star, realtor Graham Stephan’s Instagram: @gpstephan

@gpstephan Facebook: @GPStepha

@GPStepha Twitter: @GrahamStephan

@GrahamStephan YouTube: Graham Stephan

Graham Stephan Estimated net worth: $6.5 million

$6.5 million Nationality: American

Graham Stephan’s biography

Graham Stephan was born on 22nd April 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA. The name of his father is David Stephan, while the identity remains a mystery. Also, there is limited information regarding Graham Stephan’s siblings, if any.

Did Graham Stephan go to college? No. Unfortunately, his parents could not afford his college fees. Allegedly, his parents lived from paycheck to paycheck.

How old is Graham Stephan?

Graham and his girlfriend, Savannah Smiles, during his 30th birthday in 2020. Photo: @gpstephan

Source: Instagram

As of 2021, Graham Stephan's age is 31 years. He shared the following message on Instagram while celebrating his 31st birthday.

Such an amazing birthday, thank you everyone for all the kind words! 10/10 would do again.

Career

Graham is, indeed, a true definition of diligence and determination. He has worked his way up the ladder to become one of the best real estate agents and YouTube content creators. Where did it start, though?

At 13 years old, he was already working as a marine aquarium wholesaler. His role was to take and share pictures of its inventory on the company’s website. Surprisingly, he made around $100 per day, considering the company paid him $1 for each photo.

At 16 years old, Stephan tried his luck in the music industry. He was a drummer in a rock band. However, after some time, he realized that music was not his thing because his passion was elsewhere.

Real estate

In 2008, he ventured into the real estate industry. This was shortly after obtaining his licence. Unfortunately, during the time, the industry was not doing so well. Fortunately for him, making $500 per month leasing properties was a dream come true.

According to Forbes, he had already sold real estate properties worth more than $120 million by the time he was 27 years old.

Is Graham Stephan on Selling Sunset? Currently, he is a realtor at The Oppenheim Group. He appeared on Netflix’s show, Selling Sunset, where agents sell properties to affluent buyers. Also, he has made an appearance on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.

YouTube career

No doubts, Stephan is among the wealthiest YouTubers as of 2021. He joined the video-sharing platform on 25th December 2016. Since then, he has garnered over 311 million views. Also, the channel boasts over 3.37 million subscribers.

Usually, his videos are based on his success journey. He shares his failures and success to inspire the people looking to venture into his space.

Graham Stephan's podcast

Stephan launched his coffee firm in June 2021. Photo: @gpstephan

Source: Instagram

Besides being a popular and successful real estate agent and YouTuber, Graham owns a podcast. The name of the podcast is The Graham Stephan Show. Usually, he uses the platform to educate people on finance matters. At the time of writing, the podcast is already in its 72nd episode.

How much is Graham Stephan's worth?

His net worth has been tremendously growing over the years. He started with a net worth of $5000 while in high school. At 18 years old, he had a net worth of $30,000.

Overall, he earns his fortune through his YouTube channel and real estate ventures. He also owns a coffee company. The name of Graham Stephan's coffee company is Bankroll Coffee.

According to the video he published in 2020, he was worth $6.5 million. He has not yet uploaded another one in 2021. Thus, it is safe to assume that he is worth more than $6.5 million in 2021.

Body stats

How tall is Graham Stephan? The YouTuber is allegedly 5 feet 8 inches (1.78 m) tall. He is shorter than his girlfriend. On the other hand, he weighs around 61 kg/132 lbs.

Who is Graham Stephan's girlfriend?

The 31-year-old is currently dating a lady by the name of Savannah Smiles. The two lovebirds have been together for some time. Like him, he owns a YouTube channel.

What happened to Graham Stephan?

In June 2021, YouTube sent him a deletion warning alert. He made a video explaining the reason behind the alert. Some of his subscribers were shocked considering he is an inspiration for many people.

Graham Stephan’s net worth continues to grow, thanks to his diligence, determination, and persistence. He boasts an illustrious career that has lasted for over a decade. Currently, he is among the best in the real estate and content creation worlds.

