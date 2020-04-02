Varsity College courses and fees for 2022: Full time, part-time, and online study
Varsity College is one of the notable institutions of learning in South Africa. It is reputed for its quality education and conducive learning environment. Since its establishment in 1991, there have been many comprehensive Varsity College courses that students could apply for to help them achieve their dreams. Interestingly also, this tertiary institution offers full time, part-time, and distance education. There is also a provision for online studies.
Varsity College is operated by The Independent Institute of Education (IIE). The IIE is the most accredited and prominent educational institution in South Africa. This institute is also overseeing the delivery of curricula of the eight campuses at Varsity College. The College's official language of instruction is English.
Varsity college courses and requirements
There are five faculties in the College, and each one offers a variety of courses, which are listed below. Also, bear in mind that there are some Varsity College part-time courses in each of the faculties. Therefore, each of them is noted on the list.
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences
This faculty contributes significantly to various social settings, including business, education, government, and health. You can enrol in the following programmes:
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Communication
- Bachelor of Arts
- Bachelor of Social Science
- Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication (Phased Out)
- Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology
- Business Communication - Distance (Online)
- Introduction to Research - Contact
- Higher Certificate in Communication Practices
- Higher Certificate in Communication Practices - Contact (Phased out)
Faculty of Commerce
There are two schools under this faculty: the School of Management and the School of Finance and Accounting. For the School of Management, the following Varsity college courses 2022 include:
- Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Contact
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Management
- Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
- Bachelor of Commerce in Economics (Phased Out)
- Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship
- Diploma in Commerce in Business Management (Phased Out)
- Diploma in Sport Development and Management (Phased Out)
- Higher Certificate in Office Admin - Contact (Phased out)
- Higher Certificate in Business Principles and Practice
- Office Administration - Contact
- Bookkeeping and the Fundamentals of Accounting - Contact
- Higher Certificate in Event Management (Phased Out)
Varsity college online courses offered for distance learning under this program include:
- Project Management and Administration
- Business Management
- Human Resources Management
- Marketing Management
- Logistics & Supply Chain Management
- Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship
- Higher Certificate In Logistics And Supply Chain Management
- Higher Certificate in Human Resource Practices
At the School of Finance and Accounting, you can apply for any of these courses:
- Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting
- Bachelor of Accounting
- Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping - Contact (Phased out)
- Bookkeeping - Contact
Faculty of Information and Communications Technology
This faculty has only the School of Information Technology, and the courses they offer include the following:
- Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics
- Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Application Development
- Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Networking Engineering (Phased Out)
- Diploma in Information Technology In Software Development (Phased Out)
- Higher Certificate in Mobile Applications and Web Development
Faculty of Education
This faculty has only the School of Education. You can apply to study any of these programmes:
- Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching - Contact
- Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching - Distance (Online)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education – Distance (Online)
- Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching
- Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching
- Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education
Faculty of Law
Under this faculty is the School of Law, and the Varsity college law courses offered include:
- Bachelor of Laws
- Bachelor of Arts in Law
- Legal Office Support - Contact
- Bachelor of Commerce in Law
- Higher Certificate in Legal Studies
- Fundamentals of SA Legal System - Contact
- Principles of Employment Law - Contact
Varsity College short courses
For those who want to study some specialised courses that do not take so long, there is provision for that also. Check out the programmes below:
- Introduction To Public Relations
- Leadership & People Management
- Legal Office Support
- Management Development Programme
- Marketing Management – Distance
- Marketing Management – Online
- Office Administration
- Business Management – Distance
- Operations Management
- Principles of Business Management – Distance
- Principles of Employment Law
- Project Management
- School Operational Planning
- Strategic Human Resource Management
- Strategic Management: Concepts & Practice
- Supply Chain & Logistics Management
- Teaching and Learning Development
- Digital Citizenship
- Technology Enhanced Learning Programme
- Web & Digital Literacies
- Whole School Management
- ICB Bookkeeping to Trial Balance
- ICB Business & Office Administration
- ICB Business Law & Accounting Control
- ICB Business Law & Administrative Practice
- ICB Business Literacy
- ICB Computerised Bookkeeping
- ICB Corporate Strategy
- ICB Cost & Management Accounting
- ICB Financial Reporting & Regulatory Frameworks
- ICB Financial Statements
- ICB Income Tax Returns
- ICB Management Accounting Control Systems
- ICB Marketing Management & Public Relations
- ICB Payroll & Monthly SARS Returns
- ICB Research Theory & Practice
- CIMA Advanced Financial Reporting
- CIMA Advanced Management Accounting (P2)
- CIMA Financial Reporting And Taxation
- CIMA Financial Strategy
- CIMA Management Accounting
- CIMA Project and Relationship Management (E2)
- CIMA Risk Management
- CIMA Strategic Management
- CIMA Organisational Management (E1)
- Accounting Software
- Bookkeeping and Business Calculations – Distance
- Business Communication – Distance
- Education Management Development Programme
- Education Mentoring & Leadership
- Event Management
- IIE Finance for Education Managers
- IIE Finance for Managers
- IIE Fundamentals of SA Legal System
- IIE Introduction to Personal Computing
- IIE Introduction to Project Management – Distance
Varsity College part-time courses
The institution allows the study of full time and part-time courses. Additionally, Varsity College distance learning courses are also offered as a part-time program, and this is suitable for workers living far from any of the College's campuses.
How do I apply to Varsity College?
If you are an applicant from an institution other than the Independent Institute of Education, before proceeding with your Varsity College application process, remember that you will have to pay a token of R400 that is non-refundable. With that in mind, you are required to follow the steps below to complete your online application:
- Visit the portal at varsitycollege.co.za.
- Fill in your data.
- Complete your educational history.
- Fill in the relevant contact details.
- Submit your application.
- Pay your application fee of R400.
It should be noted that only a limited number of people are admitted to programs at the College each session. Hence, it is always good to apply on time. Besides, you can get more information from the Varsity College prospectus for 2022.
Varsity College fees 2022
The payment of fees for the Varsity College varies depending on the program you registered for. The fee schedule provides details of the due payments for each program and is available at every campus in Varsity College. Note that all the fees do not include textbooks, as you are required to purchase your books.
Varsity College courses fees range from R37,000 to R63,000. The interest rates, selected deposits, and monthly payments vary depending on different credit institutions, policies, and repayment terms. For a comprehensive detail of the payment plan for each campus, you can visit the official website of the College. There are three ways for payments:
- Make payments of all costs upfront.
- Make a deposit at the beginning of the year and then pay the remaining amount over a specified period.
- Make payments in instalments over a specified period (no deposit payable).
Varsity college campuses
If you are considering learning at this College, interestingly, the institution is made of eight different colleges that are located in different parts of South Africa:
- Varsity College port Elizabeth (Varsity College PE)
- Varsity College Pietermaritzburg
- Varsity College Durban(North)
- Varsity College Durban(Westville)
- Varsity College Pretoria
- Varsity College Midrand
- Varsity College Cape Town
- Varsity College Sandton
What courses does Varsity College offer?
They offer a variety of courses both certificate, diploma and postgraduate programmes.
Does NSFAS pay Varsity College?
NSFAS does not cover Varsity College courses because it is a private institution.
What are the requirements to study IT at Varsity College?
The requirements to study IT include:
- NSC: Diploma pass with 30% in English.
- NC (V): Diploma pass with 40% in English
- SC: Endorsement- none with 33.3% in English
- SC(a): Diploma pass with a minimum of 30% in LoLT in NSC/ SC(a) or with a min. of 33.3% in SC
- For International: A SAQA Evaluation Certificate with NSC L4 equivalence with at least 40% or equivalent for English.
- A Higher Certificate (or equivalent) or Advanced Certificate in a cognate field
What type of College is Varsity College?
It is a private Higher Education Institution.
Varsity College has produced brilliant minds in South Africa. Consider Varsity College courses to achieve your career goals.
