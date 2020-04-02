Varsity College is one of the notable institutions of learning in South Africa. It is reputed for its quality education and conducive learning environment. Since its establishment in 1991, there have been many comprehensive Varsity College courses that students could apply for to help them achieve their dreams. Interestingly also, this tertiary institution offers full time, part-time, and distance education. There is also a provision for online studies.

Varsity College is operated by The Independent Institute of Education (IIE). The IIE is the most accredited and prominent educational institution in South Africa. This institute is also overseeing the delivery of curricula of the eight campuses at Varsity College. The College's official language of instruction is English.

Varsity college courses and requirements

There are five faculties in the College, and each one offers a variety of courses, which are listed below. Also, bear in mind that there are some Varsity College part-time courses in each of the faculties. Therefore, each of them is noted on the list.

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

This faculty contributes significantly to various social settings, including business, education, government, and health. You can enrol in the following programmes:

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Communication

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Social Science

Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication (Phased Out)

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology

Business Communication - Distance (Online)

Introduction to Research - Contact

Bachelor of Arts Honours in Psychology

Higher Certificate in Communication Practices

Higher Certificate in Communication Practices - Contact (Phased out)

Faculty of Commerce

There are two schools under this faculty: the School of Management and the School of Finance and Accounting. For the School of Management, the following Varsity college courses 2022 include:

Postgraduate Diploma in Management - Contact

Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Management

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Commerce in Economics (Phased Out)

Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship

Diploma in Commerce in Business Management (Phased Out)

Diploma in Sport Development and Management (Phased Out)

Higher Certificate in Office Admin - Contact (Phased out)

Higher Certificate in Business Principles and Practice

Office Administration - Contact

Bookkeeping and the Fundamentals of Accounting - Contact

Higher Certificate in Event Management (Phased Out)

Varsity college online courses offered for distance learning under this program include:

Project Management and Administration

Business Management

Human Resources Management

Marketing Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship

Higher Certificate In Logistics And Supply Chain Management

Higher Certificate in Human Resource Practices

At the School of Finance and Accounting, you can apply for any of these courses:

Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting

Bachelor of Accounting

Higher Certificate in Bookkeeping - Contact (Phased out)

Bookkeeping - Contact

Faculty of Information and Communications Technology

This faculty has only the School of Information Technology, and the courses they offer include the following:

Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics

Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Application Development

Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Networking Engineering (Phased Out)

Diploma in Information Technology In Software Development (Phased Out)

Higher Certificate in Mobile Applications and Web Development

Faculty of Education

This faculty has only the School of Education. You can apply to study any of these programmes:

Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching - Contact

Postgraduate Certificate in Education in Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching - Distance (Online)

Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education – Distance (Online)

Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching

Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching

Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Care and Education

Faculty of Law

Under this faculty is the School of Law, and the Varsity college law courses offered include:

Bachelor of Laws

Bachelor of Arts in Law

Legal Office Support - Contact

Bachelor of Commerce in Law

Higher Certificate in Legal Studies

Fundamentals of SA Legal System - Contact

Principles of Employment Law - Contact

Varsity College short courses

For those who want to study some specialised courses that do not take so long, there is provision for that also. Check out the programmes below:

Introduction To Public Relations

Leadership & People Management

Legal Office Support

Management Development Programme

Marketing Management – Distance

Marketing Management – Online

Office Administration

Business Management – Distance

Operations Management

Principles of Business Management – Distance

Principles of Employment Law

Project Management

School Operational Planning

Strategic Human Resource Management

Strategic Management: Concepts & Practice

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Teaching and Learning Development

Digital Citizenship

Technology Enhanced Learning Programme

Web & Digital Literacies

Whole School Management

ICB Bookkeeping to Trial Balance

ICB Business & Office Administration

ICB Business Law & Accounting Control

ICB Business Law & Administrative Practice

ICB Business Literacy

ICB Computerised Bookkeeping

ICB Corporate Strategy

ICB Cost & Management Accounting

ICB Financial Reporting & Regulatory Frameworks

ICB Financial Statements

ICB Income Tax Returns

ICB Management Accounting Control Systems

ICB Marketing Management & Public Relations

ICB Payroll & Monthly SARS Returns

ICB Research Theory & Practice

CIMA Advanced Financial Reporting

CIMA Advanced Management Accounting (P2)

CIMA Financial Reporting And Taxation

CIMA Financial Strategy

CIMA Management Accounting

CIMA Project and Relationship Management (E2)

CIMA Risk Management

CIMA Strategic Management

CIMA Organisational Management (E1)

Accounting Software

Bookkeeping and Business Calculations – Distance

Business Communication – Distance

Education Management Development Programme

Education Mentoring & Leadership

Event Management

IIE Finance for Education Managers

IIE Finance for Managers

IIE Fundamentals of SA Legal System

IIE Introduction to Personal Computing

IIE Introduction to Project Management – Distance

Varsity College part-time courses

The institution allows the study of full time and part-time courses. Additionally, Varsity College distance learning courses are also offered as a part-time program, and this is suitable for workers living far from any of the College's campuses.

How do I apply to Varsity College?

If you are an applicant from an institution other than the Independent Institute of Education, before proceeding with your Varsity College application process, remember that you will have to pay a token of R400 that is non-refundable. With that in mind, you are required to follow the steps below to complete your online application:

Visit the portal at varsitycollege.co.za.

Fill in your data.

Complete your educational history.

Fill in the relevant contact details.

Submit your application.

Pay your application fee of R400.

It should be noted that only a limited number of people are admitted to programs at the College each session. Hence, it is always good to apply on time. Besides, you can get more information from the Varsity College prospectus for 2022.

Varsity College fees 2022

The payment of fees for the Varsity College varies depending on the program you registered for. The fee schedule provides details of the due payments for each program and is available at every campus in Varsity College. Note that all the fees do not include textbooks, as you are required to purchase your books.

Varsity College courses fees range from R37,000 to R63,000. The interest rates, selected deposits, and monthly payments vary depending on different credit institutions, policies, and repayment terms. For a comprehensive detail of the payment plan for each campus, you can visit the official website of the College. There are three ways for payments:

Make payments of all costs upfront.

Make a deposit at the beginning of the year and then pay the remaining amount over a specified period.

Make payments in instalments over a specified period (no deposit payable).

Varsity college campuses

If you are considering learning at this College, interestingly, the institution is made of eight different colleges that are located in different parts of South Africa:

Varsity College port Elizabeth (Varsity College PE)

Varsity College Pietermaritzburg

Varsity College Durban(North)

Varsity College Durban(Westville)

Varsity College Pretoria

Varsity College Midrand

Varsity College Cape Town

Varsity College Sandton

What courses does Varsity College offer?

They offer a variety of courses both certificate, diploma and postgraduate programmes.

Does NSFAS pay Varsity College?

NSFAS does not cover Varsity College courses because it is a private institution.

What are the requirements to study IT at Varsity College?

The requirements to study IT include:

NSC: Diploma pass with 30% in English.

Diploma pass with 30% in English. NC (V): Diploma pass with 40% in English

Diploma pass with 40% in English SC: Endorsement- none with 33.3% in English

Endorsement- none with 33.3% in English SC(a): Diploma pass with a minimum of 30% in LoLT in NSC/ SC(a) or with a min. of 33.3% in SC

Diploma pass with a minimum of 30% in LoLT in NSC/ SC(a) or with a min. of 33.3% in SC For International: A SAQA Evaluation Certificate with NSC L4 equivalence with at least 40% or equivalent for English.

A SAQA Evaluation Certificate with NSC L4 equivalence with at least 40% or equivalent for English. A Higher Certificate (or equivalent) or Advanced Certificate in a cognate field

What type of College is Varsity College?

It is a private Higher Education Institution.

Varsity College has produced brilliant minds in South Africa. Consider Varsity College courses to achieve your career goals.

