Goldfields TVET College courses, application, prospectus, contacts
Goldfields TVET College is a public institute of higher learning situated in Free State Province, Lejweleputswa District, South Africa. It is among the numerous TVET institutions spread across the country and serves the five local municipalities: Tswelopele, Nala, Masilonyana, Tokologo, and Matjhabeng. The institution has well-laid-out structures that govern student admissions, fee payments, learning, and certification.
Like other South African TVETs, Goldfields College provides three types of qualifications: NATED courses (also known as Report 191 courses), National Certificate Vocational Level 2 – 4, and occupational courses in the form of learnerships and apprenticeships.
What courses does TVET College offer? The institution offers a wide range of programmes that are in tune with the skills sought by employers. They vary in duration and amount. Here is a list of some of the courses offered by the institution.
1. National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses
With these courses, the learner will gain a broad range of knowledge and practical skills required in various industries. The learning duration is usually three years, with the minimum admission requirement being Grade 9. Courses offered under this category include the following.
Business studies
- Finance, Economics and Accounting
- Hospitality NCV
- Marketing
- Office Admin
- Tourism Management
- Transport and Logistics
Engineering Studies
- Civil Engineering and Building Construction
- Drawing Office Practice
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- Engineering and Related Design
- Information Technology and Computer Science
2. NATED/Report 191 courses
Students will have 18 months of theoretical studies at the institution and 18 months of relevant practical application in workplaces. The minimum admission requirement is Grade 9 for N1 and Grade 12 for N4 admission. The following are the courses under this category.
Business Studies
- Business Management
- Educare
- Financial Management
- Human Resource
- Management Assistant
- Marketing Management
Engineering Studies
- Electrical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
3. Occupational programmes
Goldfields TVET College offers the following occupational courses.
Short Skills
- Bricklaying
- Carpentry
- Community development
- Electrical
- Painting
- Plastering
- Plumbing
- Welding
- Young Leadership Development program
Learnerships
- Building and Civil Construction Level 3
- Community House Building Level 2
- Construction Roadworks Level 2
- Early Childhood Development Level 4 and Level 5
- End-User-Computing Level 3
- Occupationally Directed Education and Training Development Practices Level 5
- Public Administration Level 4
- School Business Administrations Level 5
- Welding Applications and Practices Level 2
Apprenticeships
- Boiler
- Electrical under Skills Development Practitioner (SDP)
- Hairdressing ARPL under Trade Test Centre (TTC)
- Plumbing
- Welding
4. Centre for Entrepreneurship
The centre was founded in 2017, and is located at Tosa Campus. It was designed to help young people focus on being job creators rather than job seekers. The centre targets the following groups.
- Local Youth SMMEs and informal traders
- N3 to N6 electrical engineering students
- NCV Level 4 electrical engineering students
- Unemployed alumnus
- Unemployed dropouts
Requirements for applicants
When applying for any course at the college, one must produce copies of various documents. Here is a quick look.
- Certified copy of the latest results
- Certified copy of the applicant’s Identity Document
- A valid study permit for any international applicant
- All foreign applicants must provide an evaluation of their results by SAQA
- A valid email address is required
- A working phone number
- Proof of address
Goldfields TVET College online application 2022
The college’s application window for the second semester of 2022 is currently open. Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible. The closing date of the Goldfields TVET College online application in 2022 will be on 30th October.
Before filling out the application forms, all prospective students will be required to do a compulsory screening which will suggest a course that the applicant could choose to do. Applicants will be asked to sign an acknowledgement if they prefer to make their own choice outside of the placement screening report.
How do I apply to Goldfields TVET College?
Here is how to apply to the Goldfields TVET College.
- Visit the application portal.
- Start by selecting the course you intend to pursue
- You will then be asked to choose whether you are a new or returning student
- Select ‘create a new account.’
- The on-screen prompt will guide you through the registration process.
- You will be asked to choose your preferred campus and mode of study.
- Once the application is complete, click on submit.
Which colleges are open for application in 2022?
Here is a look at the colleges in Free State and Gauteng provinces that are still accepting applications for the second semester.
- Central Johannesburg TVET College
- Ekurhuleni East TVET College
- Ekurhuleni West TVET College
- Flavius Mareka TVET College
- Goldfields TVET College
- Maluti TVET College
- Motheo TVET College
- Sedibeng TVET College
- South West Gauteng TVET College
- Tshwane North TVET College
- Tshwane South TVET College
Which province is Goldfields TVET College?
Where is Goldfields TVET college located? The institution is located in the Free State Province, Lejweleputswa District, in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Welkom.
Are TVET Qualifications recognized by SAQA?
Yes. The South African Qualifications Authority fully recognizes these certifications.
What are NATED Programs/Report 191?
NATED programmes refer to the Formal Technical College Instructional Programmes in the RSA. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions, followed by another 18 months of practical application.
Where can I find Goldfields TVET college vacancies?
The college occasionally has job vacancies in various positions. These are usually posted on the careers page of the institution’s website. Here, interested applicants will find the available jobs, job descriptions, requirements, application guides, and other relevant information.
The Goldfields TVET College Welkom Campus student portal
The institution’s student portal allows students to access a wide range of learning and revision materials and collaborate with lecturers and other students. New students are required to register on the portal signup page. After providing their identification type, ID number, and creating a password, the system will assign them the Goldfields TVET College login credentials.
Goldfields TVET College contact details
Here is a look at the Goldfields TVET College address and other different ways one can contact the institution.
Head Office
- Location: 36 Buren Street, Flamingo Park, Welkom, 9459
- Telephone: 057-910 6000
- Email: admin@goldfieldstvet.edu.za
Welkom Campus
- Location: Cnr Toronto Rd and Petrus Bosch, Welkom, 9459
- Telephone: 057-910 1600
Tosa Campus
- Location: 14107 Ndaki Street, Thabong, 9463
- Telephone: 057-910 6700
Skills Academy
- Location: 2 11th Street, Voorspoed, Welkom, 9460
- Telephone: 057-439 0931
Meloding Satellite
- Location: 749 Khotso Street, Meloding, Virginia, 9430
- Telephone: 079 454 5342
Goldfields TVET College is a well-established institution of higher learning that is part of South Africa’s network of TVET institutions. The college helps learners get their NATED, NCV, and occupational certifications in preparation for contributing to the country’s economy.
