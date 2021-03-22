Goldfields TVET College courses, application, prospectus, contacts

Goldfields TVET College is a public institute of higher learning situated in Free State Province, Lejweleputswa District, South Africa. It is among the numerous TVET institutions spread across the country and serves the five local municipalities: Tswelopele, Nala, Masilonyana, Tokologo, and Matjhabeng. The institution has well-laid-out structures that govern student admissions, fee payments, learning, and certification.

College students deliberating. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

Like other South African TVETs, Goldfields College provides three types of qualifications: NATED courses (also known as Report 191 courses), National Certificate Vocational Level 2 – 4, and occupational courses in the form of learnerships and apprenticeships.

Goldfields TVET College courses, applications, and contacts

What courses does TVET College offer? The institution offers a wide range of programmes that are in tune with the skills sought by employers. They vary in duration and amount. Here is a list of some of the courses offered by the institution.

1. National Certificate Vocational (NCV) courses

With these courses, the learner will gain a broad range of knowledge and practical skills required in various industries. The learning duration is usually three years, with the minimum admission requirement being Grade 9. Courses offered under this category include the following.

Business studies

Finance, Economics and Accounting

Hospitality NCV

Marketing

Office Admin

Tourism Management

Transport and Logistics

Engineering Studies

Civil Engineering and Building Construction

Drawing Office Practice

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Engineering and Related Design

Information Technology and Computer Science

2. NATED/Report 191 courses

College students studying in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

Students will have 18 months of theoretical studies at the institution and 18 months of relevant practical application in workplaces. The minimum admission requirement is Grade 9 for N1 and Grade 12 for N4 admission. The following are the courses under this category.

Business Studies

Business Management

Educare

Financial Management

Human Resource

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Engineering Studies

Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

3. Occupational programmes

Goldfields TVET College offers the following occupational courses.

Short Skills

Bricklaying

Carpentry

Community development

Electrical

Painting

Plastering

Plumbing

Welding

Young Leadership Development program

Learnerships

Building and Civil Construction Level 3

Community House Building Level 2

Construction Roadworks Level 2

Early Childhood Development Level 4 and Level 5

End-User-Computing Level 3

Occupationally Directed Education and Training Development Practices Level 5

Public Administration Level 4

School Business Administrations Level 5

Welding Applications and Practices Level 2

Apprenticeships

Boiler

Electrical under Skills Development Practitioner (SDP)

Hairdressing ARPL under Trade Test Centre (TTC)

Plumbing

Welding

4. Centre for Entrepreneurship

A diverse group of students in school. Photo: pexels.com, @Kampus Production

Source: UGC

The centre was founded in 2017, and is located at Tosa Campus. It was designed to help young people focus on being job creators rather than job seekers. The centre targets the following groups.

Local Youth SMMEs and informal traders

N3 to N6 electrical engineering students

NCV Level 4 electrical engineering students

Unemployed alumnus

Unemployed dropouts

Requirements for applicants

When applying for any course at the college, one must produce copies of various documents. Here is a quick look.

Certified copy of the latest results

Certified copy of the applicant’s Identity Document

A valid study permit for any international applicant

All foreign applicants must provide an evaluation of their results by SAQA

A valid email address is required

A working phone number

Proof of address

Goldfields TVET College online application 2022

The college’s application window for the second semester of 2022 is currently open. Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible. The closing date of the Goldfields TVET College online application in 2022 will be on 30th October.

Before filling out the application forms, all prospective students will be required to do a compulsory screening which will suggest a course that the applicant could choose to do. Applicants will be asked to sign an acknowledgement if they prefer to make their own choice outside of the placement screening report.

How do I apply to Goldfields TVET College?

Here is how to apply to the Goldfields TVET College.

Visit the application portal. Start by selecting the course you intend to pursue You will then be asked to choose whether you are a new or returning student Select ‘create a new account.’ The on-screen prompt will guide you through the registration process. You will be asked to choose your preferred campus and mode of study. Once the application is complete, click on submit.

Which colleges are open for application in 2022?

Here is a look at the colleges in Free State and Gauteng provinces that are still accepting applications for the second semester.

Central Johannesburg TVET College

Ekurhuleni East TVET College

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

Flavius Mareka TVET College

Goldfields TVET College

Maluti TVET College

Motheo TVET College

Sedibeng TVET College

South West Gauteng TVET College

Tshwane North TVET College

Tshwane South TVET College

Which province is Goldfields TVET College?

Where is Goldfields TVET college located? The institution is located in the Free State Province, Lejweleputswa District, in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Welkom.

Are TVET Qualifications recognized by SAQA?

Yes. The South African Qualifications Authority fully recognizes these certifications.

What are NATED Programs/Report 191?

Students leaving school. Photo: pexels.com, @William Fortunato

Source: UGC

NATED programmes refer to the Formal Technical College Instructional Programmes in the RSA. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions, followed by another 18 months of practical application.

Where can I find Goldfields TVET college vacancies?

The college occasionally has job vacancies in various positions. These are usually posted on the careers page of the institution’s website. Here, interested applicants will find the available jobs, job descriptions, requirements, application guides, and other relevant information.

The Goldfields TVET College Welkom Campus student portal

The institution’s student portal allows students to access a wide range of learning and revision materials and collaborate with lecturers and other students. New students are required to register on the portal signup page. After providing their identification type, ID number, and creating a password, the system will assign them the Goldfields TVET College login credentials.

Goldfields TVET College contact details

Here is a look at the Goldfields TVET College address and other different ways one can contact the institution.

Head Office

Location: 36 Buren Street, Flamingo Park, Welkom, 9459

36 Buren Street, Flamingo Park, Welkom, 9459 Telephone: 057-910 6000

057-910 6000 Email: admin@goldfieldstvet.edu.za

Welkom Campus

Location: Cnr Toronto Rd and Petrus Bosch, Welkom, 9459

Cnr Toronto Rd and Petrus Bosch, Welkom, 9459 Telephone: 057-910 1600

Tosa Campus

Location: 14107 Ndaki Street, Thabong, 9463

14107 Ndaki Street, Thabong, 9463 Telephone: 057-910 6700

Skills Academy

Location: 2 11th Street, Voorspoed, Welkom, 9460

2 11th Street, Voorspoed, Welkom, 9460 Telephone: 057-439 0931

Meloding Satellite

Location: 749 Khotso Street, Meloding, Virginia, 9430

749 Khotso Street, Meloding, Virginia, 9430 Telephone: 079 454 5342

Goldfields TVET College is a well-established institution of higher learning that is part of South Africa’s network of TVET institutions. The college helps learners get their NATED, NCV, and occupational certifications in preparation for contributing to the country’s economy.

