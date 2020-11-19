The application for the 2023-2024 intake at Tshwane North College is going on. Applications are open throughout the year, but student registration is done during specific times of the year. The vocational programs and other courses in this TVET college empower learners to stand out in the competitive job market.

Does NSFAS fund Tshwane North College? Tshwane North College students get student allowance directly from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) through the NSFAS Wallet System. Make sure to apply and submit the NSFAS application requirements for bursaries and loans on time.

Tshwane North College courses

What courses does Tshwane North College offer? The school offers a variety of courses related to business, engineering, and more. Below is a comprehensive list of the Tshwane TVET college courses students can study at this learning institution:

Marketing

Office administration

Finance, accounting and economics

Generic management

Events management

Hairdressing, cosmetology and beauty therapy

Information technology and computer science

Fashion and design courses

Project management courses

Hospitality and tourism courses

Civil engineering and building construction

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

How do I apply for Tshwane North TVET College?

The college registers students who need to join trimester courses thrice a year; January, April/May, and August/September. Registration for long courses is conducted in January, and students who apply for courses that take two semesters yearly are registered in January and July.

Tshwane North College application requirements

The institution will reject your application if you do not meet the qualifications. Apply early to increase your chances of getting into this institution. You should have these documents before you send your application:

Proof of payment of your registration fee.

Grade 11 results (if currently doing grade 12) or Final Grade 12.

Certified copy of your ID document (SA students) or passport (international students).

Email address for online application. The email is still an essential communication tool between you and the institution, even if you are applying using a paper form.

Tshwane North TVET College Online Application

All South African learning institutions are embracing online student applications and registrations. The application process at Tshwane TVET is straightforward. Please follow these steps:

Get a TNC application form from a TVET campus of your choice and fill in your details.

Provide your contact details on the form. You need a phone number and email address. The institution will get back to you regarding your application status.

Submit the form and a copy of your ID or passport.

After successful registration, a student is allowed to have an account in the Tshwane North College login portal through the Tshwane College Student Portal website. Tshwane north college login details are private per student.

Students can check the admission details, make fee and accommodation payments, register for courses, and access transcripts and timetables online. Please download the 2021 Tshwane North College prospectus to read more about Tshwane North College registration fees, tuition fees, and other charges.

How to apply to Tshwane North TVET College

Tshwane North TVET College online application 2022-2023 entails the following steps:

Doing the Pre-Screening Test. In this step, you must willingly acknowledge making your choice outside of the placement screening report. Get the form online. You must choose your campus of choice at this stage. It could be Mamelodi, Rosslyn, Pretoria, Temba, Soshanguve South, or Soshanguve North Campus. Complete the form in full and provide your working cell phone number, e-mail and ID. Attach all supporting documents. If you are a new applicant, you must provide the following certified documents:

Birth Certificate or ID (Proof of new ID/Passport)

Recent Academic results

Certificates and Qualifications

Municipal billing document or any other account statement (not older than 3 months)

A valid study permit (For foreign national students)

The South African Qualification Authority’s (SAQA) Evaluation Certificate (foreign qualifications).

5. Submit your application. You will get a confirmation email with all the application information.

How long does Tshwane North College take to respond?

If you want your application to be processed fast by the college, make sure you complete your application on time. Additionally, remember to submit all supporting documents before the indicated application closing date.

Nevertheless, the verification of applications at Tshwane North College may take a while due to the many applicants. Expect feedback roughly six to eight weeks after the indicated closing date for applications.

How much is the application fee at Tshwane North TVET College?

The application fee is always stated in the application form. Make sure that you use the indicated payment channels, which are debit and credit cards.

Tshwane North College campuses

Does Tshwane North College have accommodation? The school provides on-campus students with modern accommodation facilities at an affordable cost. These are the college's campuses:

Soshanguve North campus

Soshanguve South campus

Mamelodi campus

Pretoria campus

Rosslyn campus

Temba campus

Is TNC still open for the 2022 application?

You will have to visit the TNC website and look at the TNC online application 2022 news and updates for TNC's late application for 2022. For this, you will need Tshwane North College's contact details.

There are unique contact details per the Tshwane North College campus. Reach out to the right campus if you have inquiries about the courses, accommodation, or more. You can also use the contact details of the school's central office:

Central Office

Cnr. Kgosi Mampuru (former Potgieter Street) & Pretorius Streets

Central office: (012) 401 1600

Tshwane North College is a prestigious TVET institution that you should consider joining. The experience that learners get at a TVET institution molds them into all-rounded people who succeed in both entrepreneurship and employment arenas.

