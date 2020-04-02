Sekhukhune TVET College is a South African institution fully accredited by Umalusi. The college was formed as the result of a merger between CS Barlow college and CN Phatudi college. Like numerous South African TVETs, Sekhukhune focuses on engineering, business, and information technology courses. These fall under the National Certificate Vocational (NCV) and Report 191 (NATED) programs.

Prospective students are required to complete the new student's application forms before they can be admitted. Students choose from the wide range of courses spread across various faculties.

Everything to know about the Sekhukhune TVET College

Here is a look at all the necessary information prospective students should have before commencing their application to join the institution.

Sekhukhune TVET college online application in 2022

How do I apply for Sekhukhune TVET College? Here is a look at the steps one must follow to join the institution.

Download the Sekhukhune TVET College agreement and application form. For applicants wondering how to apply online at Sekhukhune TVET College, keep in mind that this is the only step in the application process that can be carried out online. The forms are accessible on the college's website, After downloading the form, print and fill it out Since you cannot submit it online, you must drop it at your preferred campus. Alternatively, you can find the form at the campus, fill it out, and submit it with your documents immediately. Do not leave any column unattended. Also, do not forget to append your signature at the end of the form. Applicants aged below 18 are required to have their parents or guardians sign the application form. After your form has been reviewed, you will receive communication from the college informing you about your admission status.

Required documents

Below are the required documents that you need to include in the application.

Certified copy of guardian/parent's identification

Certified copy of your latest academic Results

Proof of residence

Certified copies of your birth certificate and ID card

Sekhukhune TVET College courses

Here is a look at the courses available at Sekhukhune.

NATED (Report 191) programs

NATED programmes refer to the Formal Technical College Instructional Programmes in South Africa. These courses typically consist of 18 months of theoretical studies at various institutions, followed by another 18 months of practical application. Here are the NATED courses one can pursue at Sekhukhune.

Assistant Management

Financial Management

Human Resource Management

Marketing Management

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

NCV programmes

The Department of Education introduced the National Certificate Vocational at public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in 2007. The programmes are intended to directly respond to the priority skills demands of the South African economy.

Here are the NCV courses available at Sekhukhune.

Electrical Infrastructure

Engineering & Related Design

Civil Engineering

IT & Computer Science

Office Administration

Marketing

Management

One can find additional information about the NCV and NATED courses on the Sekhukhune TVET College prospectus for 2022.

What courses are offered at TVET colleges if I complete NCV level 4?

One of the most popular options for NCV 4 graduates is to pursue NCV 5 and 6 courses. Typically, this would be in the same course one studied at level 4. This means an NCV 4 marketing graduate can easily continue their NCV 5 studies in marketing.

Are applications still open at Sekhukhune TVET College?

No, they are not. According to information on the Sekhukhune TVET College website, the admission placement tests are written in January and September - October every year. This means the next time the application window will be open is in September 2022.

What are the Sekhukhune TVET college fees?

The student fees at Sekhukhune vary from one course to another. The information is usually availed to successful applicants upon receiving their admission offers.

Does Sekhukhune college have financial aid for students?

Yes, the institution has internal bursaries and NSFAS financial assistance programs. Students can apply for both programs via different means. Here is a quick look.

Online applications at the NSFAS website

Visit the institution's finance office

Fill out a financial assistance form and drop it at your nearest NYDA office.

Compulsory documents for financial aid applicants

Here are the documents every student must provide when applying for financial aid.

A duly filled consent form.

Certified copy of ID (not older than three months)

Certified copies of parent/s or guardian's ID

Proof of income (for non-SASSA recipients)

Complete disability form (Annexure A) for persons with disability

Sekhukhune TVET college vacancies

If you are looking for Sekhukhune TVET College internships and other job vacancies, head over to the institution's careers page. Whenever there are open positions, the human resources department posts them on this page with details about the job description, requirements, and application procedures.

There are no vacancies at the moment.

In which province is Sekhukhune TVET College?

Where is Sekhukhune TVET college located? The institution is situated in the Southeastern part of Limpopo Province and serves the mainly rural areas of the Greater Sekhukhune District. The area encompasses several municipalities, namely, Elias Motsoaledi, Greater Marble-Hall, Greater Tubatse, Fetakgomo and Makhuduthamaga.

Contacts

Here are the different ways one can get in touch with any of the college's campuses.

Central Office

Sekhukhune TVET College address: Groblersdal, Motetema-A, 0470, South Africa

Groblersdal, Motetema-A, 0470, South Africa Email: sekfet@sekfetcol.co.za

sekfet@sekfetcol.co.za Telephone: 013 269 0278

CS Barlow Campus

Email: csbarlow@sekfetcol.co.za

csbarlow@sekfetcol.co.za Telephone: 013 269 0020

CN Phatudi Campus

Email: cnpathudi@sekfetcol.co.za

cnpathudi@sekfetcol.co.za Telephone: 013 216 8005

Apel Campus

Email: apel@sekfetcol.co.za

apel@sekfetcol.co.za Telephone: 013 269 0278

Sekhukhune TVET College is one of the 50 institutions that make up the country's TVET college network. The institution plays an essential role in equipping students with market-relevant knowledge and skills through its NCV and NATED courses.

