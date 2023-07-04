Freelancing jobs in South Africa: Top 15 websites for remote working (2024)

The world had to adjust to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, including adjustments to how you work. Freelancing has become increasingly popular as many companies have discovered that remote working is also efficient, opening up many freelancing opportunities. Here is all you need to know about the ideal freelancing jobs in South Africa and the top websites to try out.

The list of top freelance websites in South Africa gives you access to all available remote working positions in the country without spending hours searching through general job vacancies. These websites have been ranked in no particular order and based on how well they offer various freelancing opportunities to individuals.

Top 15 websites for remote working in 2024

No Website 1 Upwork 2 Rizegigs 3 Indeed 4 Jobvine South Africa 5 NomadNow 6 Mintor 7 Nichemarket 8 LinkedIn 9 Freelance Cape Town 10 No Sweat 11 PeoplePerHour 12 Freelancer 13 Fiverr 14 Toptal 15 Guru

The best freelancing jobs in South Africa

Freelance work from home in South Africa offers various benefits. You are your own boss and can determine how much workload you are willing to take on. You also have more freedom to work for multiple companies simultaneously, gaining valuable experience.

15. Guru

Guru is a popular platform for freelancers in South Africa, focusing on technical, design, writing, administrative, and business projects. The Guru platform has a robust search function that allows clients to find freelancers based on their skills, experience, and client reviews.

14. Toptal

Toptal is a premium freelancing platform for top-tier talent. If you are an expert in software development, design, or finance, the Toptal website may be a good option. Toptal has a rigorous screening process, and only a small percentage of applicants are accepted.

13. Fiverr

Fiverr is known for its gigs-based system, where freelancers offer services starting at $5. It's popular worldwide, including in South Africa. Fiverr handles all payment transactions securely through its platform. Buyers pay for services upfront, and Fiverr holds the funds in escrow until the order is completed and delivered satisfactorily.

12. Freelancer

This is a popular platform for finding freelance work in South Africa across various categories, including web development, writing, design, and more. Like other platforms, freelancer registration is free. Only after completion of the work you will be charged a percentage of the amount billed.

11. PeoplePerHour

PeoplePerHour is a UK-based platform that offers opportunities for freelancers in South Africa. It covers various skills, including writing, graphic design, and programming. PeoplePerHour was founded in 2008 and has done well.

10. No Sweat

No Sweat is one of the top 10 freelancing websites in South Africa. It was started by two freelancers who were searching for freelance work. They saw a gap in the market and created No Sweat to connect freelancers and businesses more easily. The vacancies include jobs for individuals working in marketing, media, advertising, and software development.

9. Freelance Cape Town

Those living in Cape Town can hone in on your ideal market through Freelance Cape Town. This is one of the best freelancing websites in South Africa for beginners. It works the same as any other platform, except your opportunities are localised, which helps open the market to you for any hybrid job options.

8. LinkedIn

LinkedIn may not be one of many platforms that come to mind when looking for niche job markets. Still, many recruiters search LinkedIn for individuals with relevant experience for a company's job, and freelancing is no exception. If you already have a profile, ensure it is up to date, and if you do not, it is best to create one as soon as possible.

7. Nichemarket

If you want to expand your horizons, you can look at the Nichemarket website. Not only is the company a platform for finding suitable job opportunities, but it is also South Africa's first social online marketplace for entrepreneurs and SMEs. With over 20 niche job markets available, you are spoilt for choice.

6. Mintor

The Mintor website has found a way to streamline the recruitment process through their award-winning chat-based solutions that speed up and simplify the otherwise gruelling task of finding work opportunities. They achieve this through WhatsApp and other AI chatbots.

5. NomadNow

The allure of NomadNow is its various job opportunities and the number of different types of job seekers it caters to. Anyone from students and those just starting in the workplace to more seasoned professionals and directors can use this platform, which caters especially to their needs.

4. Jobvine South Africa

Jobvine South Africa specifically caters for freelancers but has an impressively inclusive range of niche job markets available. Those specialized in software development, accounting, project management, graphic design, academic writing, business management, administration, draughtsmanship, and marketing will easily find the ideal job at Jobvine South Africa.

3. Indeed

Although not directly used for freelancing, Indeed offers various opportunities, including work-from-home positions. This platform provides freelancing opportunities from all over the country. It might have vacancies you have yet to see prior on any other platform, as it is one of the biggest job listing sites in South Africa.

2. Rizegigs

If you have not heard of Rizegigs yet, it is likely because they are one of the newest platforms focused solely on freelancers. Although new to the scene, hundreds of freelancers have already signed up on Rizegigs.

1. Upwork

Upwork is arguably one of the top freelancing websites in South Africa. It is a global platform and not just within the country. With Upwork jobs in South Africa, you can connect with businesses worldwide and list your work experience and expected hourly rate to find the right companies with which to form a working relationship.

How do you get a job as a freelancer?

If you are already a freelancer, it is as easy as searching designated platforms for your niche. But, if you have just left the standard working world, building a portfolio, networking by talking with other experienced freelancers and coworkers, and approaching companies are all valuable tips.

What jobs are best for freelancing?

Freelance jobs include work-from-home options and various other occupations that could quickly be done anywhere. Freelance typing jobs in South Africa often arise when searching for the best freelance jobs, as you can perform your duties with a PC, laptop or tablet and a strong Wi-Fi connection.

How can you become a freelancer in South Africa?

Many people wonder how to register as a freelancer in South Africa, as working for yourself is so enticing. Freelancing in South Africa can be done without specific registration or formalities. You can register on job websites to apply for job vacancies whenever you are ready.

Can you use Upwork in South Africa?

Freelancers in South Africa can also use Upwork to search for global freelance opportunities. The platform aims to connect business owners and freelancers through a mutually beneficial working relationship. Upwork South Africa reviews show that there are various opportunities for local freelancers.

Do freelancers pay taxes in South Africa?

As for any occupation, local freelancers are taxed for their income. Knowing this, how much tax do freelancers pay in South Africa? The VAT rate is 15% of the cost of the service being taxed.

Which website is best for freelancing?

Some of the best freelancing websites include Upwork, Fiverr, Jobvine South Africa, NomadNow, Nichemarket and Freelance Cape Town.

How good are freelancing jobs?

Freelancing jobs offer flexibility allowing individuals to choose their projects and work remotely.

How many freelancers are in South Africa?

While it is difficult to quantify the number of freelancers in South Africa, the country's self-employment rate is expected to exceed 5 million. This covers self-employed people and freelancers.

Finding quality freelancing jobs in South Africa comes down to using the best platforms. The ideal platforms are tailored to your specific needs while offering a variety of job vacancies for you.

