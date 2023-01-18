Top 28 high-paying careers in demand in South Africa in 2024

South Africa is renowned for its vibrant economy, which is among the best in Africa. As one might expect with such an economy, there are numerous employment opportunities, with some jobs having higher demand than others. Discover high-paying careers in demand in South Africa. The information can help you make better career choices.

The hiring trends in South Africa are quite promising, with some fields employing more people than others. For instance, the finance, technology, engineering, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors hire more people than others. Also, online jobs (remote and hybrid) have significantly increased compared to full-time in office jobs.

The top careers in demand in South Africa

Most companies and recruiters these days opt for online recruitment and vacancy advertisements. So, after knowing jobs in demand in South Africa, research online companies that have hiring and apply. Below are some high-paying jobs in the country that still have employment opportunities:

1. Engineering

Engineers are generally highly sought after in South Africa and many other countries. The engineering field has numerous specialization areas, the most common being civil, electrical, aviation, and mechanical engineering. Their problem-solving skills are essential for any organization looking to remain relevant and expand its territories in the competitive world.

The average salary of an engineer in South Africa is about R559 665 annually or R46 639 monthly.

Primary duties: Preparing project budgets, determining project specifications, and creating plans using detailed drawings and diagrams.

Preparing project budgets, determining project specifications, and creating plans using detailed drawings and diagrams. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in an engineering discipline.

2. Safety environment officer

South Africa is a growing economy, and many companies want to operate within the required safety standards. As a result, companies are constantly employing personnel to help them minimize environmental hazards. These people also assess the health and safety of employers.

The average salary of a safety environment officer in South Africa is about R375 000 annually or R31 250 monthly.

Primary duties: Develops and implements health & safety procedures in a company, develops and implements inspection policies & procedures, schedules routine inspections, prepares and schedules staff training for emergency procedures, workplace safety, and other relevant topics, and monitors compliance with safety procedures.

Develops and implements health & safety procedures in a company, develops and implements inspection policies & procedures, schedules routine inspections, prepares and schedules staff training for emergency procedures, workplace safety, and other relevant topics, and monitors compliance with safety procedures. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in occupational health or a related field.

3. Business finance manager

A commercial/business finance manager typically works closely with a company's head of finance with roles that include supporting budgeting and forecasting. They also make strategic decisions and support new tenders and projects across the business.

The average salary of a business finance manager in South Africa is about R2 904 228 annually or R242 019 monthly.

Primary duties: Prepares financial statements, business activity reports, and forecasts, monitors financial details to ensure that legal requirements are met, supervises employees who do financial reporting and budgeting, and reviews financial reports and seek ways to reduce costs.

Prepares financial statements, business activity reports, and forecasts, monitors financial details to ensure that legal requirements are met, supervises employees who do financial reporting and budgeting, and reviews financial reports and seek ways to reduce costs. Requirements: Extensive work experience and a bachelor's degree in finance or a related field, such as economics, accounting, or business.

4. Chief financial officer

A chief financial officer, commonly known as a CFO, is primarily responsible for managing the company's finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, and financial reporting.

In South Africa, a CFO earns an average annual salary of R1 200 000 or R100 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Tracking cash flow, financial planning, analyzing the company's financial strengths and weaknesses, and proposing corrective actions.

Tracking cash flow, financial planning, analyzing the company's financial strengths and weaknesses, and proposing corrective actions. Requirements: Extensive work experience and a bachelor's degree in finance or a related field, such as economics, accounting, or business.

5. Accountant

Accounting is among the most in-demand jobs in South Africa and numerous other countries. As expected, accountants are also among the most sought-after personnel in South Africa. Usually, they provide the technical skills required in handling money and give the companies accurate financial information. Companies need them because they provide essential advice on various financial matters.

South African accountants earn about R198 000 annually or R16 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Preparing accounts and tax returns, auditing financial information, compiling and presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries & financial statements, analyzing business plans, providing tax planning services based on current legislation, and financial forecasting and risk analysis.

Preparing accounts and tax returns, auditing financial information, compiling and presenting reports, budgets, business plans, commentaries & financial statements, analyzing business plans, providing tax planning services based on current legislation, and financial forecasting and risk analysis. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in finance or a related field, such as economics, accounting, or business.

6. Software developer

Most modern-day organizations have put some effort towards partial or full digitization of operations. As a result, IT specialists have become quite sought-after over the past few years. They create and manage software programs for many companies. Software developers can be employed in many fields due to the versatile nature of their knowledge and skills.

The average salary of a software developer in South Africa is about R584 246 annually or R48 687 monthly.

Primary duties: Designing, developing, and testing software programs that meet the specific needs of their clients or organizations.

Designing, developing, and testing software programs that meet the specific needs of their clients or organizations. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

7. Cloud computing specialist

Cloud computing is undoubtedly one of the most significant aspects of IT in today's world. As a career, cloud computing is among the most wanted jobs in South Africa due to its attractive average pay. Still, there is a need for such specialists in the country now that many people use tools hosted on the cloud.

The average annual salary of a cloud computing specialist in South Africa is R1 200 000 or R100 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Analyzes company needs, selects appropriate cloud technology, designs, develops, and maintains cloud-based systems, ensures there is efficient data storage and adherence to security policies, provides cloud computing support, and makes recommendations based on the company or client's needs.

Analyzes company needs, selects appropriate cloud technology, designs, develops, and maintains cloud-based systems, ensures there is efficient data storage and adherence to security policies, provides cloud computing support, and makes recommendations based on the company or client's needs. Requirements: A bachelor's degree or higher in software engineering, computer science, information systems or a related field.

8. Data scientist

Data scientists gather and analyze large sets of unstructured and structured data. They combine their math knowledge and technical computer skills to help companies make objective decisions. Top companies needing data scientists include search engines, survey firms, financial institutions, marketing firms, and governments. This makes data science one of the most needed jobs in South Africa.

A data scientist earns an average annual salary of R849 950 or R70 829 monthly.

Primary duties: Extracts and mines relevant data that match business needs from multiple sources, uses machine learning tools to organize data, processes, cleans, and validates the data, analyzes the data for information and patterns, develops prediction systems, presents the data in a clear manner, and proposes solutions.

Extracts and mines relevant data that match business needs from multiple sources, uses machine learning tools to organize data, processes, cleans, and validates the data, analyzes the data for information and patterns, develops prediction systems, presents the data in a clear manner, and proposes solutions. Requirements: A bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, data science, or a related field.

9. Cybersecurity engineer

As much as every company embraces technological innovations, there are many cyber-related risks that they need to be aware of. Cloud networks are prone to security targets nowadays, and numerous malicious hackers roam the web looking for vulnerabilities. As a result, more and more young people are leaning towards courses related to cyber security.

In South Africa, a cybersecurity engineer earns an average annual salary of about R750 000 or R62 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Identifies threats and vulnerabilities in systems and software, and develops and implements high-tech solutions against hacking, malware and ransomware, insider threats and all types of cybercrime.

Identifies threats and vulnerabilities in systems and software, and develops and implements high-tech solutions against hacking, malware and ransomware, insider threats and all types of cybercrime. Requirements: A bachelor's in computer science, information systems, programming, or a related field.

10. Customer service officer

Customer service officer is one of the most highly sought-after jobs in South Africa. This is because of the numerous fields one can be employed in after acquiring a degree or diploma. The retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors are among the leading employers of customer service personnel.

The average annual salary of a customer service officer is about R192 500 or R16 042 monthly.

Primary duties: Identifies a customer's needs and expectations, delivers requested services or ensures the customer receives an effective service, promotes the product and company positively, answers questions and addresses a customer's concerns as they arise.

Identifies a customer's needs and expectations, delivers requested services or ensures the customer receives an effective service, promotes the product and company positively, answers questions and addresses a customer's concerns as they arise. Requirements: A high school diploma or equivalent certification and on-the-job training to learn the specific skills needed for the job.

11. Logistics manager

Supply chain planning is always a priority for any big corporation. Usually, logistics managers oversee all the distribution and storage of a company's products. They are also regarded as vital because they help meet customers' needs.

A logistics manager earns an average annual salary of about R480 000 or R40 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Handles stock, manages transportation costs, plans delivery times, supervises staff and their tasks, organizes and executes projects, implements safety protocols, negotiates with suppliers and customers, and grows the business.

Handles stock, manages transportation costs, plans delivery times, supervises staff and their tasks, organizes and executes projects, implements safety protocols, negotiates with suppliers and customers, and grows the business. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in business management, supply chain management, logistics, or a related degree.

12. Video content creators and editors

The world is gradually gravitating towards video content, with other forms recently dropping in popularity. Content creation is among the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Most of these creators have extensive SEO skills, which are also quite sought-after by many online firms nowadays.

A video content specialist earns an average of about R300 000 annually or R25 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Edits and produces high-quality, engaging video content for social media platforms. The tasks include trimming, cutting, and arranging footage, adding transitions, music, sound effects and visual effects, color correcting and grading, and adding text overlays and captions.

Edits and produces high-quality, engaging video content for social media platforms. The tasks include trimming, cutting, and arranging footage, adding transitions, music, sound effects and visual effects, color correcting and grading, and adding text overlays and captions. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in film, broadcasting, performing arts, communications, or a related field.

13. Marketing manager

Marketing is a broad area. There are many employment opportunities in the sector. These experts usually conduct demographic analysis and product promotion. One can also secure employment in numerous industries, such as hospitality, tourism, technology, etc.

In South Africa, a marketing manager earns about R480 000 per year or R40 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Gathers and analyzes information to identify new markets and demand, implements marketing campaigns and strategies, and conducts market research, sales forecasting, and strategic planning to increase sales and profits.

Gathers and analyzes information to identify new markets and demand, implements marketing campaigns and strategies, and conducts market research, sales forecasting, and strategic planning to increase sales and profits. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in marketing, business, communications or a business-related field.

14. Senior project director

Senior-level project managers have numerous roles, including monitoring the progress of construction projects, making strategic decisions, and providing guidance to the junior staff. The career falls under project management courses in massive demand in South Africa.

In South Africa, a project director earns an average of R840 000 yearly or R67 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Oversees the planning and implementation of a project by budgeting, hiring team members, sourcing suppliers, and planning the project release.

Oversees the planning and implementation of a project by budgeting, hiring team members, sourcing suppliers, and planning the project release. Requirements: Extensive experience and a bachelor's degree in project management, business management, or related area.

15. Plant maintenance supervisor

Plant supervisors oversee the overall operations of an industrial plant. They also offer guidance to the subordinate staff. Additionally, these specialists also manage the inventory of all plant supplies. They are mostly hired by manufacturing companies, processing companies, and wide-ranging logistics firms.

A plant maintenance supervisor earns an average of R500 000 per year or R41 667 monthly in South Africa.

Primary duties: Oversees plant operations and all employees, maintains high standard of customer service, monitors production output, product quality and on-time delivery, recruits, manages and develops plant staff, collects and analyzes data in order to increase efficiency.

Oversees plant operations and all employees, maintains high standard of customer service, monitors production output, product quality and on-time delivery, recruits, manages and develops plant staff, collects and analyzes data in order to increase efficiency. Requirements: Extensive experience and a high school diploma or GED. Some jobs require at least a bachelor's degree in engineering or a certificate from a vocational school.

16. Brand manager

A brand manager ensures that the company's products and services resonate with current or potential customers. They also monitor marketing trends and monitor competitive companies in the marketplace.

In South Africa, a brand manager earns about R420 006 per year or R35 001 monthly.

Primary duties: Develops marketing and advertising strategies, creates designs/layouts of media outlets, writes pitches and blog posts to various audiences, and makes decisions about the cost associated with branding.

Develops marketing and advertising strategies, creates designs/layouts of media outlets, writes pitches and blog posts to various audiences, and makes decisions about the cost associated with branding. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, journalism or a related field.

17. Quality assurance manager

Quality assurance is among the most in-demand careers in South Africa today. Nowadays, most firms are adopting a customer-centric approach to their operations, with quality being one of the crucial attributes. Their main objective is to create products catering to their customers' needs. This is what makes quality assurance management quite lucrative.

The average quality assurance manager salary in South Africa is R480 000 per year or R40 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Tests and samples products, ensures they meet set standards and specifications, develops quality control policies and standards for the company, and trains staff members on the quality control processes and policies.

Tests and samples products, ensures they meet set standards and specifications, develops quality control policies and standards for the company, and trains staff members on the quality control processes and policies. Requirements: Extensive experience and a bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a field related to the products being developed.

18. Demand planner

Production and demand planning go hand in hand. A demand planner is a professional who uses analytical and sales data to estimate the future demand for a product or service for an organization. The person works within logistics and supply chain management, business analytics, market research and operations management.

In South Africa, a demand planner earns an average of R480 000 per year or R40 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Conducts project reviews, looks for their promotional effectiveness, performs competitive pricing analysis, reviews merchandising strategies. They manage and prioritize steps for execution, inventory, or shipments based on customer specifications and available parts.

Conducts project reviews, looks for their promotional effectiveness, performs competitive pricing analysis, reviews merchandising strategies. They manage and prioritize steps for execution, inventory, or shipments based on customer specifications and available parts. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, statistics, economics, or a related field.

19. Nursing assistant

Health matters are a priority in any country, and South Africa is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the country lose many people, and the scarcity of nursing assistants was among the reasons. This is one of the medical careers in demand in South Africa today.

The average annual salary of a nursing assistant in South Africa is about R409 782 or R34 149 monthly.

Primary duties: Helps patients with activities of daily living like eating and bathing.

Helps patients with activities of daily living like eating and bathing. Requirements: A certified nursing assistant program.

20. Business development manager

Business development entails tasks and processes to develop and implement growth opportunities within and between organizations. It is a subclass of business, commerce, and organizational theory.

In South Africa, an entry-level business development manager earns about R540 000 per year or R45 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Sets goals and develops plans for business and revenue growth, researches, plans, and implements new target market initiatives, researches prospective accounts in target markets, pursues leads and moves them through the sales cycle, and develops quotes and proposals for prospective clients.

Sets goals and develops plans for business and revenue growth, researches, plans, and implements new target market initiatives, researches prospective accounts in target markets, pursues leads and moves them through the sales cycle, and develops quotes and proposals for prospective clients. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in business, economics, commerce, marketing, or a related field.

21. Credit manager

Number-crunching and interpersonal skills are typically at the top of the list of requirements for credit managers, as they are responsible for optimizing sales while overseeing the credit-granting process of a company. The roles are demanding, but they are also well-paid and in high demand across South Africa.

A credit manager in SA earns an average of R786 667 per year or R65 556 monthly.

Primary duties: Oversee a company's credit-granting process, optimizes company sales and reduces bad loans by maintaining a strict credit policy, assesses potential customers' creditworthiness, and conducts periodic reviews of their existing customers.

Oversee a company's credit-granting process, optimizes company sales and reduces bad loans by maintaining a strict credit policy, assesses potential customers' creditworthiness, and conducts periodic reviews of their existing customers. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, economics, or business administration.

22. Front-end developer

A Front-End Developer is someone who creates websites and web applications. The Front-End Developer creates things that the user sees. The average front-end developer salary in South Africa is R600,000 per year or R50 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Ensures website visitors can easily interact with the page by designing, programming, coding, and and debugging.

Ensures website visitors can easily interact with the page by designing, programming, coding, and and debugging. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field.

23. Attorney

An attorney advises and represents clients in courts, before government agencies, and in private legal matters. They also communicate with their clients, colleagues, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings.

In South Africa, a lawyer earns an average annual salary of R450 000 or R37 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Advises and represents clients in criminal or civil proceedings and in other legal matters, communicates with clients, colleagues, judges, and others involved in a case, conducts research and analysis of legal issues, and interprets laws, rulings, and regulations for individuals and businesses.

Advises and represents clients in criminal or civil proceedings and in other legal matters, communicates with clients, colleagues, judges, and others involved in a case, conducts research and analysis of legal issues, and interprets laws, rulings, and regulations for individuals and businesses. Requirements: A bachelor's degree and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree.

24. E-commerce specialist

As businesses and consumers in South Africa continue to shift towards online shopping, the need for e-commerce specialists, especially at the mid-senior level, remains exceptionally high. Demand for qualified e-commerce support candidates with retail and digital skills keeps increasing.

An e-commerce specialist in South Africa earns about R402 000 per year or R33 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Manages online inventory, develops campaigns to increase digital sales, optimizes paid advertising campaigns using SEO and other tools, helps manage our online marketing presence, including on social media platforms, and monitors changes in website traffic or increases in sales.

Manages online inventory, develops campaigns to increase digital sales, optimizes paid advertising campaigns using SEO and other tools, helps manage our online marketing presence, including on social media platforms, and monitors changes in website traffic or increases in sales. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in marketing or a related field.

25. Human resource manager

A human resource manager has two primary functions: overseeing department functions and managing employees. That's why human resources managers must be well-versed in numerous human resources disciplines.

A human resource manager in South Africa earns about R450 000 per year or R37 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Hires and interviews staff, administers staff salary payments, benefits, and leaves, and enforces company policies and practices.

Hires and interviews staff, administers staff salary payments, benefits, and leaves, and enforces company policies and practices. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in human resources, business administration, or related field.

26. Reservations consultant

A reservations agent is also an excellent online job. The professional assists customers in booking reservations for venues, resorts, travel, tours, restaurants, or events. Your responsibilities are primarily customer service based.

A reservations consultant in SA earns an average of R162 000 per year or R13 500 monthly.

Primary duties: Makes bookings and reservations for flights and other modes of transport.

Makes bookings and reservations for flights and other modes of transport. Requirements: A high school diploma.

27. CMS content coordinator

A CMS content coordinator is among the online jobs in South Africa you can consider if you love working from home. A content coordinator supports the digital team with website content and structure and trains staff on how to use the content management system (CMS). The role also assists with monitoring and posting on social media and generating digital metrics and analytics.

The average salary of a CMS content coordinator in South Africa is R219 000 annually or R18 250 monthly.

Primary duties: Handles the production of all digital content, such as blogs, social media, or websites, oversees the accuracy and details, including the layout and visual components, and develop materials for a specific audience or demographic.

Handles the production of all digital content, such as blogs, social media, or websites, oversees the accuracy and details, including the layout and visual components, and develop materials for a specific audience or demographic. Requirements: A bachelor's degree in English, journalism, computer science, marketing, public relations, or technical writing.

28. Research assistant

A research assistant is among the top online jobs in South Africa. Research institutes employ these professionals to assist with academic or private research. A research assistant supports research projects by conducting literature searches, managing data, and maintaining files for a project.

The average research assistant salary in South Africa is R600 002 per year or R50 000 monthly.

Primary duties: Searches for and reviews published literature on a research topic, helps to develop a project methodology, assists with lab work, attends team or project meetings, and assists in developing resources for project management.

Searches for and reviews published literature on a research topic, helps to develop a project methodology, assists with lab work, attends team or project meetings, and assists in developing resources for project management. Requirements: A bachelor's degrees relevant to a specialty and on-the-job training.

Which careers are in demand in South Africa in 2024?

Some high-paying jobs in South Africa that have employment opportunities are:

Engineering

Safety environment officer

Business finance manager

Chief financial officer

Accountant

Software developer

Cloud computing specialist

Data scientist

Cybersecurity engineer

Customer service officer

Logistics manager

Video content creators and editors

Marketing manager

Senior project director

Plant maintenance supervisor

Brand manager

Quality assurance manager

Demand planner

Nursing assistant

Business development manager

Credit manager

Front-end developer

Attorney

E-commerce specialist

Human resource manager

Reservations consultant

CMS content coordinator

Research assistant

Which careers will be in demand in the future?

Here are the 10 careers that are in demand in South Africa and will still have more job opportunities in the future:

Engineering

Software developer

Cloud computing specialist

Data scientist

Cybersecurity engineer

Nursing assistant

Credit manager

Front-end developer

CMS content coordinator

Research assistant

Which are the highest-paying jobs in South Africa?

Some of the highest-paying jobs in South Africa are:

Engineering

Software developer

Cloud computing specialist

Data scientist

Cybersecurity engineer

Video content creators and editors

Marketing manager

Senior project director

Plant maintenance supervisor

Brand manager

Quality assurance manager

Credit manager

Front-end developer

Attorney

Research assistant

Which online jobs in South Africa pay well?

Some online jobs in South Africa pay well are:

Software developer

Cloud computing specialist

Data scientist

Cybersecurity engineer

Video content creators and editors

Front-end developer

E-commerce specialist

Reservations consultant

CMS content coordinator

Brand manager

There are numerous careers in demand in South Africa. The country is home to one of the most vibrant economies in Africa and numerous employment opportunities. Like in other countries, some jobs are in higher demand than others.

