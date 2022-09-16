Deciding which career to take can be challenging, especially in these competitive times. However, the primary factor in choosing a career is whether it will fetch you high pay. The security industry is a major employer and has created opportunities for many. Thus, before deciding which career to take, consider the highest-paying security jobs in South Africa in 2022.

The security industry demands excellent skills and competence to curb rising fraud, cybercrime, and theft cases. Therefore, having the right skills and experience is the best way to get the highest-paying security jobs in South Africa.

What is the highest-paying security job in South Africa?

Considering the turnover of each particular business and the years of experience that each applicant may have, it is possible to say the salary scale of the South African security industry is extensive and varied. Below are the top 10 highest-paying security jobs in South Africa in 2022.

1. Security consultants

These are skilled people in the security field, and their work is to give consultancy. They work directly with management to assess security situations and advise on measures to be put in place for security purposes. Their average pay is R300,000 per year.

2. Security Architect

A security architect designs, builds, tests, and implements security systems within a network. The SA must have skills and understanding of IT systems and the emerging security systems, standards and best practices. Their average pay is R1,000,000 per year or R513 per hour.

3. CCTV operators

These are trained personnel that monitor the security situation on the premise with the help of CCTV cameras. They are skilled in reading and analysing footage and report the same to the relevant bodies. Their average pay is R100,000.

4. Risk manager

The job of a risk manager is to asses any potential risk to the company that could hinder the business's safety, security, reputation, property or financial wellbeing. The RM gathers the risk assessment information to develop processes for dealing with discovered risks. The average salary is $101,404.

5. Network crime investigator

This is an IT professional tasked to investigate crimes committed using computer networks. These professionals carry out vital tasks that, without them, cybercriminals would get away with hacking company systems and stealing money and information. Their average pay is R150,000.

6. Information security analyst

The job of an information security analyst (ISA) is to implement measures to protect computer networks, information, and assets. An ISA is also expected to assess the existing security measures and revise new standards as needed. Their average salary is $71,309.

7. Armed security officers

These are trained professionals usually posted at sensitive locations such as banks. They usually have guns as well. They have relevant experience in handling arms and are also licensed by the relevant authorities. Their average pay is R98,976.

8. Loss prevention officer

These are security personnel tasked to prevent loss or theft. They are primarily deployed in supermarkets, warehouses and other places, easily prone to losses. They sometimes blend with the crowd and are trained to observe without arousing suspicion. Their average pay is R87,180 per year.

9. Network security administrator

An NSA is an IT professional responsible for maintaining the computer hardware and software which makes up a computer network. They ensure the network connectivity meets the organisation's needs and is aligned with the required technical parameters. Their average pay is $76,500.

10. Systems & web tester

These security experts help companies check their firewall systems' solidity. The job of a web tester requires a great deal of creativity, imagination, and determination. Their average pay is $83,137.

FAQs

These are the frequently asked questions about the highest-paying security jobs in South Africa.

How much does SBV security earn?

The estimated base pay is between R14K and R185k. Therefore, the average salary is R78,297.

What are the highest-paying security guard jobs?

Security Control Room Officer

Facility Security Officer

Protection Officer

Security Escort

Security Control Center Operator

Armed Guard

Corporate Security Officer

Plant Protection Officer

How much does a Grade B security officer earn in South Africa?

The new minimum wage for security officers in Grade B is R4,668.

Which security company pays the best in South Africa?

CPI Corp - R 8 995

Xone Integrated Security - R 8 884

APCAN Risk Management - R 8 500

Trinity Protection - R 8 457

First Response - R 8 030

Security Services - R 6 766

Ranger Security - R 5 839

What is the highest security guard's salary in South Africa?

The highest salary for a Security Guard in South Africa is ZAR 11,045 per month.

What are the qualities of a good security guard?

Observation skills

Honesty and integrity

Ability to lead and work in a team

Communication skills and empathy

Conciliatory attitude

Hard-working and flexible

Physical fitness

What is the difference between a security guard and a security officer?

A security guard occupies a particular post or patrols a limited area. On the other hand, a security officer may suggest a professional with a broader range of duties and more independent judgment.

Above are the ten highest-paying security jobs in South Africa in 2022. The best place to start seeking employment might be an entry-level security position. These high-level positions require more than a talent for security services and a desire to work in this field.

