JOHANNESBURG - A report issued by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) suggests that immigrants are more likely to create jobs in the country than to commit crimes. The study was conducted to explore the claims that indicate foreigners were related to the country’s troubles.

A study indicates that foreign nationals are less likely to commit crimes in South Africa. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

The ISS report found that South Africa’s socio-economic problems are not caused by immigrants but rather by poor governance and corruption. It further stated that many politicians and public officials make statements to fuel xenophobia.

According to News24, the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS) conducted last year found that less than four million immigrants live in the country. The survey suggests that the figure is in line with international norms.

The report also showed that there was no evidence related to immigrants taking employment opportunities from South Africans. According to the report, immigrants create employment for South Africans.

There is also no evidence to back up claims that immigrants commit crimes in the country. The report reaffirms Police Minister Bheki Cele’s recent comments that foreign nationals are not responsible for the country’s high crime.

According to TimesLIVE, Cele said the prisons are filled with South Africans which indicates that foreigners are not responsible for South Africa’s crime. He added that foreign nationals are not the problem, but it is rather South Africans.

South Africans react to the study:

@McD_Motsaa85 said:

“They say foreigners instead create jobs. Lol. Wow, what jobs? And jobs for who? We need a political party that is going to end this nonsense for us.”

@MitchellSkhosa1 commented:

“How many illegal miners (Zama Zamas) arrested in that thing they call special operations in Krugersdorp were South African.”

@DerekWr37333118 posted:

“How do you know if illegals commit crime? Not on any database, no fingerprints on record. Do the crime and can’t be traced.”

@Vukile_Mandla wrote:

“Go to the police stations and ask them how many crimes are unsolved because the fingerprints lifted at the crime scene are not in the system/database or DNA cannot be matched to anyone.”

@AfrikaMzulu added:

“And which jobs are they creating for SAns?”

Government says it plans to create 2 million jobs by 2024 while clamping down on foreign nationals

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the government plans to reduce the country’s high unemployment rate by creating almost two million new jobs by 2024.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said he does not know if his goal is achievable. Many South Africans believe that immigrants are to blame for the lack of jobs in the country.

Responding to this, Nxesi told News24 that foreign workers had been employed at the expense of the South African workers. He said the issue is caused by employers who deliberately employ “vulnerable” people.

Source: Briefly News