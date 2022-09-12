The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) drivers continue to strike despite the company saying services would resume

The strike was due to salary increases, leading to over 100 employees being fired for misconduct, intimidation and blocking depots

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa met with the executive management of Putco and a proposal is on the table

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) drivers have vowed not to return to work despite the company claiming its services would be up and running on Monday, 12 September. The strike was due to salary increases, leading to over 100 employees being fired.

Putco bus drivers continue protesting despite the company saying services would resume. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The disgruntled workers claim that the buses will not be operational until they are paid. The workers were fired for misconduct, intimidation and blocking several depots.

According to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola spoke to eNCA and said Numa’s officials met with the executive management of Putco and a proposal is on the table.

The proposal could possibly settle the wage disputes. However, hlubi-Majola said the majority of workers returned to work and that there are two depots did not stop striking.

The strike has been ongoing for three weeks after Putco offered its workers a 3% increase rather than the initially agreed upon 6%. According to EWN, the fired workers claim they have been short-changed and obtained two court interdicts against the company.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu earlier said while firing the workers was a tough decision, the company must be firm and take disciplinary action to be fully operational. The striking workers have allegedly warned non-striking employees to stay away from work.

South Africans react to the strike:

Lucy Nkuna said:

“And guess what the passengers are paying dearly, last week I spent almost 1k on transport alone. This will not end well.”

Cebo Bhele Makupula commented:

“It looks like this strike might not end well.”

Lundi Maqhubela added:

“As long they went against the court it won’t end well for them.”

