The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy says the responsibility to compensate the victims of the mining tailings dam collapse is the company

The Jagersfontein mine tailings dam collapsed on Sunday, 11 September resulting in extensive damage and death

South Africans want the families to be compensated for what they went through, while others blame the government for the disaster

JAGERSFONTEIN - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says the company that owns the Jagersfontein mine tailings dam should take responsibility for the claustrophobe and compensate the victims.

Government Wants Company That Owns Jagersfontein Dam in Free State to Compensate Affected Families

This comes after the dam wall collapsed on Sunday, 11 September, at around 6 in the morning, resulting in multiple deaths, injuries and severe destruction to people's homes and property.

The dam was previously owned by the De Beers until it was sold in 2010. It was then acquired by a Dubai-based company, Stargems Group, this year, according to News24.

Mantashe's spokesperson Nathi Shabangu alleges that the mine is still owned by De Beers, but the government does not have access to the official records.

According to EWN, three people have been declared dead, four are said to be missing, and at least 40 have been hospitalised so far. One of the people who are currently in hospital is a pregnant woman.

The Kopanong Municipality speaker, Jerry Moitse, stated that victims of the dam collapse had to be evacuated as some houses collapsed. Electricity supply in the area has also been affected, and Eskom confirmed it lost the bulk of its electricity supply in the are.

The state-owned power utility added that it cannot estimate when the electricity supply will be returned to the Jagerfontein town and township.

Here are some pictures of the damage caused:

South Africans share their thoughts on Jagersfontein mine dam disaster

@HopeMajoe said:

"All victims must be compensated, and a process of rehabilitation of the affected areas must be done..."

@Stylztd_1 said:

"I really hope the money that's being released to assist the Jagersfontein people gets to them hey. We know in Free State that our government officials are very corrupt #Jagersfontein"

@VRA2021 said:

"Typical new South Africa. No maintenance, no engineering, lack of foresight, no planning, no risk management."

@calvinmaila1 said:

"This just shows how reckless the DMR is. Complains after complains of mining house disregarding safety and environmental rules. Iam sure this was a disaster waiting to happen from some time ago mxm this useless government."

