New information has been brought to light in the wake of the Jagersfontein disaster, which killed at least three people and injured several others

According to reports, the company managing the Jagersfontein mine was ordered to shut down after failing to comply with some rules on how to dispose of water

The company's management has issued a statement saying that a thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted

The mining company managing a mine in Jagersfontein has issued a statement saying that a team of experts will be brought in to investigate the disaster that left at least three people dead and many others injured after a dam wall burst.

Jagersfontein mining company was warned about the unsafe dam wall two years ago.



The incident also saw houses, vehicles and property worth millions of Rands being destroyed when a strong gush of water swept through the small town in the Free State.

According to SABC News, residents are being evacuated from the town. The mining company managing the dam said emergency measures have been put in place to limit more damage. The statement read:

"The management of Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd has activated its emergency and disaster management protocols and are assessing the situation together with the department of water affairs and local emergency services. A full team of experts will be assessing the situation. Further updates will be issued."

TimesLIVE reported that the company was ordered to cease operations 2 years ago after their failure to comply with conditions of properly disposing of water. The publication notes that the water department flagged this disaster a few years back.

