The Zululand District Municipality has employed Buzetsheni Mdletshe as a Senior Arts and Culture Co-ordinator

The municipality said Mdletshe's new role would focus on upskilling young poets in the history and art of praising Zulu Kings

Mdleshe's new appointment comes after the provincial government retired the Inyosi without consulting King MisuZulu

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Zululand Municipality appointed King Misuzulu’s praise singer, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe, as its Senior Arts and Culture Co-ordinator. Images: Getty Images/Stock Images and X/@Stimela_Mgazi

Source: UGC

The Zululand District Municipality has hired Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe as a Senior Arts and Culture Co-ordinator.

Inyosi to train young poets

Mdletshe, whom the provincial government retired from his position as King Misuzulu’s praise singer, was expected to start in his new position on 2 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A municipality statement, shared by @ZANewsFlash on X, said Mdleshe would be responsible for training young poets and artists in the history and praises of the Zulu Kings.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government retired the Inyosi, effective 30 April 2024, to King Misuzulu’s displeasure.

Through his spokesperson, the King told ZiMOJA that the government operated like the royal house did not exist.

According to News24, the government said Mdleshe reached his retirement age (65) in December 2020, but his contract was extended by two years at the request of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Netizens split on Mdleshe’s new role

Some social media users applauded the Zululand Municipality for hiring the Inyosi, while others accused it of flouting recruitment processes.

@umtapi said:

“IFP should get my Regional Vote on the 29th.”

@StHonorable asked:

“Did they advertise this post? I don't not. So opposition parties can challenge his appointment in the court of law and win it. Though they're trying to assist ubaba but procedure is procedure they must follow it.”

@slargeliving commented:

“This must be challenged...when was tender advertise. as 65yrs he can't be employed.”

@mmdurite applauded the municipality:

“BIG ups to the Zululand District Municipality”

@Sipho5771157305 questioned:

“Regardless of being a pensioner?? What does the law say?”

King Misuzulu criticises Siboniso Duma

Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu KaZwelethini criticised the ANC’s KZN chairperson, Siboniso Duma, for grabbing the mic from Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi while he was speaking at a commemoration event on 16 March 2024.

The Zulu King said that any action that deprived anyone of their right to speak was an assault on the values of the Zulu Nation.

Misuzulu also slammed the ANC, which said it did not recognise the event despite President Cyril Ramaphosa attending.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News