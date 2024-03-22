King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini has spoken out about the mic-grabbing incident which happened recently

Siboniso Duma, the African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, grabbed the mic while the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi was speaking

Misuzulu criticised Duma for his actions and said his actions were an assault on the Zulu nation

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelethini, criticised the African National Congress's KwaZulu Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma, for grabbing the mic when the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi was speaking at the commemoration of the death of king Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo on 16 March.

Misuzulu strongly disapproves of Duma'sCongress's action

According to TimesLIVE, Misuzulu slammed Duma and said that any action which deprives anyone of their right to speak is an assault on the values of the Zulu Nation. Misuzulu also slammed the ANC, which said they did not recognise the event despite it being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Misuzulu said Buthelezi acted as the king's spokesperson and praised him for responding calmly.

What you need to know about the mic-grabbing incident

Siboniso Duma apologised for the incident where he grabbed the mic when Thulasizwe Buthelezi was speaking during King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo'sking's commemoration event in front of Misuzulu

The Amabutho allegedly charged Duma 100 cattle as an apology to the king

The African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal branch denied claims that the royal family had banned Duma from royal family-related activities

Netizens slam Misuzulu for taking sides

South Africans on Facebook were unhappy that Misuzulu seemingly took sides instead of being neutral.

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:

“He is the one who is making things hard by appointing an IFP leader to be a Zulu commander, and we’re not going to be subjected to Inkatha politics as KZN citizens.”

Yazi Reed said:

“If the King is taking sides, it will be a problem.”

James Saltana said:

“But the king doesn’t need to involve himself in petty politics, and I hope the IPF is not pushing him to take this posture.”

Sechaba Mphahlele said:

“He must be neutral.”

Thabo the Industrialist said:

“I believe the king should get all the facts in order. According to my understanding, the prime minister was about to evoke violence against the ANC members.”

IFP rejects truce talks with the ANC

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the IFP rejected truce calls between them and the ANC.

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a meeting between the two parties to discuss their tension.

The IFP's national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that the ANC must explain why it allegedly held a meeting to discuss disrupting the IFP's campaigning.

