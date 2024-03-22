Global site navigation

King Misuzulu Criticises ANC KZN’s Chairperson Siboniso Duma’s Mic-Grabbing Incident
Politics

King Misuzulu Criticises ANC KZN’s Chairperson Siboniso Duma’s Mic-Grabbing Incident

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini has spoken out about the mic-grabbing incident which happened recently
  • Siboniso Duma, the African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, grabbed the mic while the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi was speaking
  • Misuzulu criticised Duma for his actions and said his actions were an assault on the Zulu nation

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

King Misuzulu slammed Siboniso Duma's actions when he grabbed the mic from Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi
Misuzulu called Thulasizwe Buthelezi for his mic-grabbing action. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelethini, criticised the African National Congress's KwaZulu Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma, for grabbing the mic when the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi was speaking at the commemoration of the death of king Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo on 16 March.

Read also

KZN premier unwilling to pay Misuzulu ka Zwelethini’s legal fees unless conditions are met

Misuzulu strongly disapproves of Duma'sCongress's action

According to TimesLIVE, Misuzulu slammed Duma and said that any action which deprives anyone of their right to speak is an assault on the values of the Zulu Nation. Misuzulu also slammed the ANC, which said they did not recognise the event despite it being attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Misuzulu said Buthelezi acted as the king's spokesperson and praised him for responding calmly.

What you need to know about the mic-grabbing incident

Read also

Zulu Royal Regiments demand Siboniso Duma must pay Misuzulu 100 cattle for disrespecting him

Netizens slam Misuzulu for taking sides

South Africans on Facebook were unhappy that Misuzulu seemingly took sides instead of being neutral.

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:

“He is the one who is making things hard by appointing an IFP leader to be a Zulu commander, and we’re not going to be subjected to Inkatha politics as KZN citizens.”

Yazi Reed said:

“If the King is taking sides, it will be a problem.”

James Saltana said:

“But the king doesn’t need to involve himself in petty politics, and I hope the IPF is not pushing him to take this posture.”

Sechaba Mphahlele said:

“He must be neutral.”

Thabo the Industrialist said:

“I believe the king should get all the facts in order. According to my understanding, the prime minister was about to evoke violence against the ANC members.”

IFP rejects truce talks with the ANC

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the IFP rejected truce calls between them and the ANC.

Read also

Inkatha Freedom Party rejects Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for truce between IFP and ANC

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a meeting between the two parties to discuss their tension.

The IFP's national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that the ANC must explain why it allegedly held a meeting to discuss disrupting the IFP's campaigning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel