KwaZulu-Natal's Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the province will not pay King Misuzulu kaZwelethini's legal fees

Dube-Ncube accused Misuzulu's lawyers of filing invoices that were higher than expected

She also demanded that more details of their services be provided before the province considers settling the legal bills

The KZN premier believes Misuzulu's lawyers overcharged the state for their services. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – KwaZulu-Natal's premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, refused to pay King Misuzulu kaZwelethini's legal fees because she believes the attorney charged more than they should.

KZN government refuses to pay Misuzulu's legal bills

According to Scrolla.Africa, Dube-Ncube was addressing the provincial cabinet on 20 March when she revealed that unless Misuzulu kaZwelethini's lawyers give more details of the services they provided to the king, they cannot pay the invoice.

Misuzulu's legal team filed a letter of demand after complaining that the premier failed to pay them. They represented the king during his ascension battle with Prince Simakade kaZwelethini, which has gone to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the courts ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Misuzulu was invalid and unlawful.

Netizens agree with the premier

Discussing Dube-Ncube's stance on @ZANewsFlash's tweet, some South Africans did not understand why the king's legal fees had to be paid by the state.

Zukuzela asked:

“Why must the government pay his fees? Let him get his own money from the Ingonyama Trust or something.”

Mzukulu kaMpandla asked:

“What happens to the money generated by the Ingonyama Trust? People are very poor in KZN, and this Ingonyama Trust is just a cash cow for the king.”

Sipho wanted to know:

“Is he not getting a salary? If so, he must use his own money.”

Nkaotempela said:

“The king is given a budget every year, so he must use it.”

Norman wanted to know:

“Isn’t the budget given to the king to cover this amongst other costs?”

