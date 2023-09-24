AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini plans to appoint a new Traditional Prime Minister after the mourning period for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

King Misuzulu expressed his grief for Buthelezi, who served the AmaZulu and three kings for over 69 years

South Africans speculated on social media about who will be appointed to take over from the Buthelezi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini plans on choosing the traditional prime minister soon. Image: Rajesh Jantilal and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

KWADUKUZA - AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has announced his intention to appoint a new Traditional Prime Minister in the near future. He said it will happen after the mourning period for the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

During his speech at the Shaka Day celebrations in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, which took place on a Saturday, the King paid his respects to Buthelezi, who passed away earlier in the month at the age of 95.

Buthelezi served three successive kings and the AmaZulu community for an impressive 69 years.

Challenging times for the AmaZulu nation

Reflecting on the past two years, the King acknowledged the immense challenges they had faced, reported SABCNews. He pointed out the loss of his father, followed by the Queen Mother, and now, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He described these two years as a period where a dark cloud hung over the nation, not only due to the departure of their leaders but because these figures were the bedrock of their society.

SA await new Traditional Prime Minister

South Africans are curious about the person who will step into Buthelezi's shoes.

Read some of the comments below:

Mlondolozi Shenge stated:

"The great Zulu Land must be respected by all people in South Africa including Ramaphosa and everyone!"

Thabo Vennenza posted:

"I wonder who's going to be the New prime minister of Zululand. I pray for peace and unity Shenge.‍♂️"

Lazarus Lehlogonolo wrote:

"This time everything should be done traditionally stop utilising lawyers king."

Joseph Zwane asked:

"Why don't we have prime ministers with other kingships in our republic i.e Vendas, Sotho, Tswanas, Xhosen, Tsongan etc."

Mbulazi Mntungwa suggested:

"Please give the position to Umfoka Nhliziyo Ziyogoba, we will be glad."

King Misuzulu honours Tbo Touch with royal gift, video leaves netizens feeling emotional and proud

In another story, Briefly News reported that it is known that businessman Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe is a highly connected man with connections across the globe. What was not known, however, is that he would rub shoulders and be honoured by the kings of the land.

The iconic radio broadcaster took to his Instagram to write a tribute for the special gift he received from the Zulu King, Misuzulu, during a reed dance he invited him to following an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News