From pregnant cows to partying it up in London, England, AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini certainly knew how to celebrate his birthdays in true style. The monarch would have celebrated his 73rd birthday this month.

In honour of his memory, Briefly News takes an exclusive look at some of the royal highness’ most memorable birthday celebrations and tributes.

1. An honour worthy of a king

Former President Nelson Mandela delivered a moving speech in honour of the king’s 50th birthday in 1998. Mandela shared that he considered King Zwelithini one of the greatest kings in the land since the reign of the Kings Shaka ka Senzangakhona, Moshoeshoe, Hintsa, Madikoane and other great monarchs.

He also shared that Zwelithini was the first Zulu King to be blessed with 50 years of active life. Mandela commended the monarch for maintaining his traditions even during the apartheid era. The former president wished the Zulu king many years of good health.

2. A Zulu-style birthday celebration

Thousands of guests attended King Zwelithini’s colourful and traditional 60th birthday at the Kwakhethomthandayo Palace near Nongoma in 2008. Several events were held to mark the auspicious occasion starting with a grand celebration at the KwaDlamahlahla Palace.

A host of dignitaries and politicians made their way to rejoice in the king’s birth. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Environmental Affairs also presented the king with 15 Nguni cattle.

3. Excitement over special gifts

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema delivered four pregnant cows and a bull to the royal house.

King Zwelithini’s 69th birthday and the political party’s fourth anniversary coincided, and Malema felt the need to honour the monarch in an extra special way. The politician’s gift was well-received and King Zwelithini could hardly conceal his delight.

4. A royal affair

King Zwelithini celebrated his 71st birthday in the United alongside British royals, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla. A spectacular birthday celebration was held for the king at the prestigious Reform Club near Buckingham Palace.

Dubbed the “royal entertainer”, King Zwelithini showed off his skills on the piano while attendees sang and danced in celebration of the royal birthday. The king and his family spent the weekend abroad continuing the celebrations.

King Zwelithini's wives and children

