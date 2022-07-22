Riky Rick's Legends Barber barbershop at the Waterfall Corner was reopened in celebration of his heavenly birthday

The Legends Barbershop group took to the timeline to share six snaps taken during the relaunch of the late rapper's franchise branch

Cassper Nyovest shared three epic snaps he took at the Boss Zonke hitmaker's heavenly birthday celebration

Riky Rick's Legends Barbershop branch was reopened in his honour on 17 July, the late rapper's heavenly birthday.

Riky Rick's barbershop has been reopened and Cassper Nyovest was one of the stars who celebrated the rapper's heavenly birthday. Image: @rikyrickworld, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker would have turned 35 on Sunday, 17 July. He was the franchise owner of the branch.

The Legends Barbershop group took to Instagram to share snaps taken during the opening of the hair shop. The late rapper-turned-businessman's wife, Bianca Naidoo and rappers, Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were some of the stars who attended the relaunch.

TshisaLIVE reports that a tribute wall of the hip-hop star's pics, new installations and a VIP section are some of the changes made to revamp the barbershop.

Reacting to snaps of the barbershop, a fan, fabwrapqueen, said:

"Yay! Finally, my boys can go back to their fav branch... Welcome back guys."

cocoqueen0610 added:

"You are a true reflection of a brother, even beyond the grave."

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest also took to to share that he and other hip-hop industry role players celebrated Riky's heavenly birthday. He captioned the pics:

"We celebrated you last night, Riky. In style. Happy heavenly birthday. Love you forever."

Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee describe Riky Rick as the life of the party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's memorial service took place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The late rapper was buried on Tuesday, 1 March.

Mzansi celebs came out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He passed away on 23 February at the age of 34. Speaking at his memorial, Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol.

He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Black Coffee described Riky Rick as the life of the party. He shared that everywhere Riky Rick went, he spread love.

