Where is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. now? Age, height, mother, girlfriend, worth

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is one of the world's famous kids who is proud to call the world's best soccer player his dad. The 11-year-old seems to be following in his father's footsteps, who believes his son has what it takes to be the next football champion. The youngster is already receiving the mentorship he needs from the legend and is currently playing in the Manchester United academy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is the eldest son of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: @lcrisjrl

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been in the media for several reasons, but the most persistent one is the puzzle surrounding his birth mother. The Portuguese forward has never introduced the identity of his son's mother to the world. He had full custody of the boy since he was born in 2010. Keep reading to find out more fascinating details about the upcoming soccer athlete.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s profile summary and bio

Real name: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Nickname: Cristianinho

Cristianinho Date of birth: 17th June 2010

17th June 2010 Age: 11 years in 2022

11 years in 2022 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

San Diego, California, United States Nationality: American/Portuguese

American/Portuguese Gender: Male

Male Girlfriend: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Parents: Father Cristiano Ronaldo

Father Cristiano Ronaldo Siblings: Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Mateo Ronaldo, Eva Maria Dos Santos

Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, Mateo Ronaldo, Eva Maria Dos Santos Grandmother: Dolores Aveiro (from father's side)

Dolores Aveiro (from father's side) Known for: Being Cristiano Ronaldo's son

Being Cristiano Ronaldo's son Profession: Soccer player

Soccer player Team: Manchester United academy as of 2022

Manchester United academy as of 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s Instagram: No official account as of 2022

How old is Ronaldo Jr.?

The upcoming footballer is a proud elder brother. Photo: @lcrisjrl

The young soccer player was born on 17th June 2010 in San Diego, California, United States, weighing 9 pounds 8 ounces. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s age is 11 years in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

How was Ronaldo Jr. born?

The Portuguese forward announced the birth of his son in a Facebook and Twitter post on 4th July 2010. He revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s Madre did not want to be known and had given him exclusive guardianship. However, he did not clarify how his eldest child was born.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s mother

The young footballer was raised by his grandmother. Photo: @lcrisjrl

The Portuguese forward had full custody of his eldest son from a young age and never introduced his mother to the world. In a 2015 interview with Jonathan Ross, Manchester United forward revealed that Ronaldo Jr does not know his mother but will tell him when the time is right. The youngster was raised by his grandmother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.

The footballer's current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has been a loving step-mom. She is the mother of Ronaldo's three other kids, twins Eva and Mateo (2017 via surrogacy) and Alana Martina (2017). In October 2021, Ronaldo and Georgina announced that they are expecting twins.

Where is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. now?

The young soccer athlete is currently at the Manchester United football academy alongside Wayne Rooney's son, Kai and Nemanja Matic's son. He joined the English club's Under-12 squad during the summer transfer in 2021. He previously played in the Juventus football academy and transferred to the Red Devils side after his father returned to Old Trafford in a £20 million transfer in August 2021.

The Portuguese forward revealed in the past that he would love to see his son follow in his footsteps. The boy's grandmother, Maria Dolores, believes he is more skilled than his father at that age and is hopeful he will be a great player. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s Man Utd move ensured that he is closer to his dad, who is also his mentor.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s net worth

The upcoming soccer athlete is already doing well in the globally celebrated sport. It is not clear how much Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s team pays him, but his salary is estimated at $363,000 per year and his net worth at around $1.2 million.

His dad is currently the highest-paid Manchester United player, taking home £26,520,000 in yearly salary. Forbes estimates his net worth at $120 million in 2022.

The upcoming soccer player receives mentorship from his skilled dad. Photo: @lcrisjrl

What is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s real name?

The young footballer's birth name is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. He is often referred to by his nickname, Cristianinho, which translates to little Cristiano.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s height

The upcoming footballer stands at 4 feet 4 inches (1m) at 11 years old. His father is one of the tallest soccer athletes as he measures 6 feet 1 inch (1.87m) tall. The junior is growing up fast and may become tall, just like his dad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s nationality

The boy was born in the United States of America and is being raised by his Portuguese dad. His nationality is both American and Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s girlfriend

The 11-year-old kid has not introduced any girl as his girlfriend but is often seen taking pictures and making videos with young ladies. In most cases, the people he poses with are his and dad Ronaldo's fans. His father is also known to be a strict parent and even deleted his Instagram account in 2020 after it attained almost 1 million followers on the day it was created.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. became an instant favourite in the soccer world primarily because he is the son of one of the world's best footballers. He has grown in the spotlight, and it seems his future path is being curved for him as his father believes he can be better than him. The soccer world should be ready to get another legendary player who is being mentored by the best teacher.

