Who is Sean Preston Federline? Meet Britney Spears' eldest son

When discussing pop music, one of the most famous musicians in this genre is Britney Spears. Often called the "Princess of Pop," she has consistently made headlines with her tumultuous career and personal/family struggles. Away from her career are her kids, especially Sean Preston, who has fascinated her fans. Here is all you need to know about the celebrity kid.

Young Sean Preston Federline and his mother, Britney Spear. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (modified by author)

Sean Preston is his mother's "first love," as captioned in one of her Instagram posts. He is the first child of Britney Spears but the third child of his father, Kevin. The 15 Guinness World Record holder is the proud mum of her kids as she posts about them regularly despite the on-and-off family feud.

Profile summary

Full name Sean Preston Federline Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Mother Britney Spears Father Kevin Earl Federline Siblings 5

Who is Sean Preston Federline?

He is famous for being Britney Spears' son. The celebrity kid is the first among the two children his mother has.

Though done with high school, Britney Spears' son Sean is an expressive child who loves and is interested in car racing, skateboarding, music, DJing, and football.

Shortly after his mother gave birth to him and his younger brother, she took to her Instagram page to share a picture with a caption saying:

I had my babies very young…at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys…I really am a baby mamma.

Facts about Sean Preston Federline. Photo: @britneyspears (modified by author)

How old is Sean Preston Federline?

As of 2024, Sean Preston Federline's age is 19. He was born on 14 September 2005 at the Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center.

Who are Sean Preston Federline's siblings?

The celebrity kid has five siblings from his father, Kevin Federline's previous relationships. He also has two older half-siblings, Kori Madison and Kaleb Michae, from Federline's previous relationship with Shar Jackson.

He also has two younger half-sisters, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie, from Federline's marriage to Victoria Prince, and his biological younger brother, Jayden.

Britney Spears and her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Photos: @BritneyFanClub, @Britney Spears Fans Club El Salvador (Modified by editor)

Who are Sean Preston Federline's parents?

The youngster's mother is Britney Spears, one of the most famous people in America's music industry. She is an American singer, actress, dancer, record producer, author and model. Britney came to the limelight with her 1999 single Baby One More Time. Her impact on music and pop culture is monumental, with 150 million records sold, a Grammy win, and countless accolades.

Sean's father, Kevin Federline, is an American actor, dancer, and DJ. He has been a backup dancer for celebrities like Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and Justin Timberlake. The former lovebirds met in 2004 and sealed their union in September of the same year.

Sean's parents, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears. Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

What happened between Britney and Kevin Federline?

Britney filed for a divorce in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. She also noted that Kevin was "enthralled" with fame, which was a big issue. The celebrity couple's divorce was later finalised in July 2007.

How many babies has Britney Spears had?

She had two sons for her husband, Kevin. After Sean was born in 2005, she gave birth to Jayden James Federline on 12 September 2006 in Los Angeles. She dedicated her memoir, The Woman in Me, to them. The boys accompanied her to red-carpet shows and movie premieres like the Smurfs 2 premiere.

How old was Britney Spears when she had her first kid?

She was 24 years old when she had Sean. Britney was born on 2 December 1981.

What happened to Britney Spears' kids?

Kevin Federline took primary custody of Britney Spears' children due to her past mental health struggles and substance abuse. After she filed for divorce and sought custody in 2017, as published by The New York Times, her hospitalisation for a mental breakdown in a 5150 psychiatric hold and refusal to relinquish custody led to Federline gaining sole custody in 2007.

Spears was placed under a conservatorship for 13 years, giving her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney, Andrew Wallet, control over her assets and well-being. Spears has since stabilised and receives increased visitation rights. Federline receives $20,000 monthly in child support.

The boys' relationship with their mum was strained for some time. In 2022, they did not attend her marriage to Sam Asghari. Her younger son Jayden told ITV News:

At the time, it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Sean Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms.

Sean (L), his mother, and his brother Jayden. Photo: Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers

What are Britney's kids doing now?

Sean Preston Federline and his brother are usually pictured skateboarding with their dad on the beach. They hang out with him and their half-siblings.

Though little is known about Sean Preston Federline in 2024, he and his brother keep in touch with Britney, which their father mainly fuels.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Kevin said:

Keeping my boys safe and making sure they have a relationship with their mother and the rest of the family that's what my role as specifically being...that's what I have been trying to do for the last 15 years.

Sean Preston loves a private and low-key lifestyle. Despite the several child custody cases and issues with his celebrity mum, he still maintains a good relationship with her.

